Clearsprings Ready Homes earns £3.26 million each day from taxpayer money to house asylum seekers, with 2026 profits at £37.7 million and a contract worth around £7.3 billion until September 2029.

Graham King's Clearsprings Ready Homes has reported a daily intake of £3.26 million from the UK government, funneling taxpayer money into hotels that house asylum seekers. The company's 2026 profit of £37.7 million, a modest dip from £44.145 million last year, highlights the ongoing profitability of the migrant accommodation sector despite shifts in policy and demand.

Contract Details and Daily Earnings

Clearsprings, alongside Mears and Serco, holds one of three contracts dedicated to housing Britain's asylum seekers. The taxpayer‑funded agreement, valued at roughly £7.3 billion until September 2029, has seen daily receipts reach £3.26 million, translating into an annual turnover close to £1.2 billion and assets totaling £89 million.

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In 2025, the company hosted 39,919 service users, but the number dropped to 29,995 in 2026 as the government encourages relocation from hotels to basic military barracks. Even with this reduction, the firm maintains robust earnings, reflecting the sustained demand driven by new arrivals via the small boats crisis.

Stakeholder Reactions and Landlord Offers

Landlords across the country are receiving higher rents from Clearsprings than from local councils for accommodating asylum seekers. In one case, a south‑London landlord was offered £4,500 a month for a three‑bedroom flat already rented to Southwark Council for £1,790, an offer that would increase his annual income by £32,520. The landlord declined, citing potential homelessness risks for families.

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Opposition politicians have condemned the arrangement, calling it a "day of shame." Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp argued that the system prioritises migrants over vulnerable Britons, sparking broader debate over the allocation of public funds.

Impact on Migration Numbers and Future Projections

The small boats influx continues unabated, with 10,136 migrants crossing the English Channel during the latest reporting period, and the 2026 total reaching 23,129 arrivals. An average of 96.5 migrants entered Britain per day in 2026, higher than under former governments, underscoring the persistent pressure on public accommodation.

Graham King, 57, has seen his wealth skyrocket to £1.015 billion, propelled by the expanding asylum backlog. King's lifestyle, including luxury homes in the UK and Monaco and lavish holidays with his Latvian girlfriend Lolita Lace, has drawn public scrutiny alongside his company's financial success.

The Clearsprings contract, once valued at £1 billion, grew alongside the surge in small‑boat arrivals, and its continued profitability signals that the business model remains resilient even as policy shifts aim to reduce dependence on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers.