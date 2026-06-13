King County could lose $26 million after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development overhauled how it awards homelessness grants.

‘Clearly an insane thing to keep doing’: Jake and Spike back federal homelessness funding overhaul as King County faces $26M loss King County could lose $26 million after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development overhauled how it awards homelessness grants, shifting away from thethat previously accounted for up to 90% of federal funding.

The new rules prioritize treatment, recovery, and self-sufficiency, and give preference to regions that emphasize clearing encampments and discouraging drug use, according to KIRO hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O’Neill both backed the reform, with Spike saying he had no idea that 90% of federal funding had been dedicated to Housing First, a model that provides housing without requiring sobriety.on KIRO Newsradio.

“The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing and expect a different result. And if we’re putting 90% of federal funding toward no sobriety requirements — sometimes these guys have a great idea. ”The Trump administration barred Los Angeles’s main homelessness agency from accessing federal funding while it investigates the agency’s alleged mismanagement of public funds,reported Friday. Nearly $200 million that Los Angeles area services providers use to help California’s homeless population is at risk.

“The feds pulled the plug on funding LA’s Homeless agency. Whoa! This puts everyone else on notice,” nonprofit We Heart Seattle“The people of Washington state need these funds to get people off the streets and in secure housing facilities,” Smith wrote. King County could lose $26 million in federal homelessness funding because of callous Housing and Urban Development cuts from the Trump administration.

This will significantly decrease affordable housing access and services for those who need it most. The people of Washington…Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank commented under Smith’s post, stating, “This will significantly decrease fraud and grifting from your friends.

” 'Restoring its reputation isn't possible': Jake and Spike say King County homelessness agency struck out as officials install oversight Harger: Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on the defensive over homelessness, dodges on KCRHA and Spencer Pratt at Civic CocktailJake said pulling back funding to reassess how it’s being spent makes sense.

“If there’s $4 billion available nationally for this stuff, and you’re throwing it at places like Los Angeles, Seattle, or King County, where the money just disappears. Then, yeah, I think it’s probably a good idea to re-evaluate if those investments are actually worth the investment,” Jake said.

“And the government’s just saying, ‘Look, before next year’s money is sold out, we have some requirements,'” Spike added. ‘Clearly an insane thing to keep doing’: Jake and Spike back federal homelessness funding overhaul as King County faces $26M loss King County could lose $26 million after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development overhauled how it awards homelessness grants.

‘You start a war before the World Cup’: KIRO hosts weigh security, access concerns after FIFA referee denied U.S. entry After a Somali FIFA World Cup referee was denied entry to the U.S., KIRO hosts questioned whether such denials are routine. Around here, they say a single adult needs $135,000 a year to live comfortably. One person. No kids.

That ranks Seattle as the sixth-highest among any metro in America. Curley has new idea for light rail fare enforcement as Seattle ranks #1 for ridership: ‘No standing, only seats’ While light rail and streetcar ridership totaled 4.8 million trips in the Seattle area, KIRO host John Curley pointed to a lack of fare enforcement.

‘It’s a lousy idea’: KIRO hosts question Trump’s move to open protected waters for seafood industry boost ‘Restoring its reputation isn’t possible’: Jake and Spike say King County homelessness agency struck out as officials install oversight King County Executive Girmay Zahilay and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson have decided to install their own oversight for the King County Regional Homeless Authority. June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime.

Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

‘Clearly an insane thing to keep doing’: Jake and Spike back federal homelessness funding overhaul as King County faces $26M loss





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