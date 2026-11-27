It was a Thanksgiving to remember. A November nor’easter didn’t bring any snow, but it made Thursday a horrible day weatherwise with dangerous winds and flooding in areas across the tri-state. How bad was the weather anticipated? It led to the first-ever postponement of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will now be held Saturday morning.

A November nor'easter didn't bring any snow, but it made Thursday a horrible day weatherwise with dangerous winds and flooding in areas across the tri-state.

How bad was the weather anticipated? It led to the first-ever postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will now be held Saturday morning. And it is a good thing it was postponed because the powerful storm left damage in its path. City officials say it happened on 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West.

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The strong winds also knocked down several trees throughout the city. In queens, a tree fell across a roadway in Ozone Park on Cross Bay Boulevard near North Conduit Avenue. In Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, a tree fell on east 16th Street near Beverly Road. The worst of the storm came in the afternoon and early evening, particularly in coastal areas -- leading to severe flooding.