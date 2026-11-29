Discover why your glasses come out cloudy from the dishwasher. Cleaning pros say it’s not the detergent.

, hold it up to the light, and there it is: that faint, chalky haze. So you switch detergents. You try the fancy pods with the little red ball.

You rinse them by hand. The chalky haze remains. Here’s the thing cleaning pros wish you knew sooner: if the cloudiness is permanent, it is not a detergent problem. It’s a heat issue, and the setting most likely responsible for the cloudy film is sitting right there on your control panel, usually turned on by default.

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Not all haze is created equal. Experts distinguish between two completely different problems that just so happen to look nearly identical. , the first is hard water film — a removable layer of calcium and magnesium deposits left behind when water evaporates on the glass. The second is etching — permanent physical damage to the glass surface itself.