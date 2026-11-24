Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. The Clean Port Coalition has written to the European Commission calling for ...

The Clean Port Coalition has written to the European Commission calling for ambitious EU rules to accelerate port electrification and shore power ahead of the AFIR review.

Ahead of the upcoming Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation review, the Clean Port Coalition , an alliance of industry, civil society, and maritime and energy stakeholders, has sent a joint letter to the European Commission calling for ambitious rules to scale up port electrification and shore power. While welcoming the EU’s recent Ports Strategy and Electrification Action Plan, the coalition warns that overcoming grid bottlenecks, financing gaps, and regulatory uncertainty requires decisive policy action.

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In the letter, the CPC outlines three core priorities for the Commission: Provide a predictable regulatory horizon for the deployment of onshore power supply for all vessels calling at EU ports in the upcoming AFIR review, starting with the most operationally feasible segments. Battery charging infrastructure: Introduce clear requirements to ensure sufficient charging capacity for Europe’s growing fleet of battery electric vessels.

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