Clayton Kershaw Returns for Another Season with Dodgers After Grueling Rehab

Clayton Kershaw , the legendary Dodgers pitcher, is back for another season after a grueling offseason rehab. After undergoing surgery on his left foot and knee, Kershaw faced months of excruciating pain and limited mobility. Despite contemplating retirement, Kershaw's passion for the game drove him to push through the rehab for a chance to return to the mound. He's currently working his way back, focusing on long-tossing and anticipating bullpen sessions next month.

While he expects to rejoin the rotation in late May or early June, Kershaw remains cautious about his future, acknowledging the year-to-year nature of his career. This season marks another chapter in Kershaw's remarkable journey with the Dodgers, a team he has dedicated his entire career to. Kershaw, who will turn 37 in March, underwent a series of surgeries in November 2023, including a procedure to address a bone spur and a ruptured plantar plate in his left foot, as well as a meniscus tear in his left knee. The foot surgery proved to be particularly challenging, requiring months of intense rehabilitation. Despite the setbacks, Kershaw remained determined to make a comeback, driven by his love for the game and his desire to continue playing on his own terms.The Dodgers, recognizing Kershaw's enduring legacy and impact on the team, secured his return with a new contract, guaranteeing $7.5 million with additional incentives. Kershaw expressed his deep gratitude for the organization, emphasizing the special bond he shares with the Dodgers and his commitment to continuing his journey with them. As he navigates his rehab and prepares for another season, Kershaw's story serves as a testament to his resilience, determination, and unwavering passion for baseball





