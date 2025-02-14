Clayton Kershaw Returns for 18th Season with Dodgers

Despite recent surgeries and uncertainties about his future, Clayton Kershaw is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for an 18th season. He is determined to continue playing and contribute to the team's success, even if it means starting the season on the injured list.

Clayton Kershaw , the 37-year-old pitcher with a decorated career, is returning for his 18th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers . Despite recent surgeries on his knee and foot, Kershaw is determined to continue playing, even if it requires him to start the season on the 60-day injured list. The Dodgers legend emphasized his desire to retire a Dodger, acknowledging the significance of playing his entire career with one organization.

Kershaw's decision to stay with the Dodgers comes despite the challenges of recovering from multiple surgeries and spending time away from his family in Texas. He hopes to be back on the mound within 60 days and is excited about the opportunity to travel with the team to Tokyo for their season-opening series against the Chicago Cubs. Kershaw, who is confident in his ability to return to his previous form, believes that his surgically repaired shoulder is not a concern and that he can achieve the same success he experienced in 2022 and 2023, when he was an All-Star with a 2.37 ERA. He is motivated by the desire to be on the field during the postseason and contribute to the Dodgers' success. Kershaw's dedication to the Dodgers and his desire to finish his career where it began makes his story a testament to loyalty and perseverance in the face of adversity





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Clayton Kershaw Dodgers Baseball Retirement Injuries Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clayton Kershaw Agrees to One-Year Deal with Dodgers, Returning for 18th SeasonClayton Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, is coming back to the Los Angeles Dodgers for an 18th season. The veteran pitcher signed a one-year contract worth an estimated $5 million to $10 million. Kershaw, who underwent foot and knee surgeries last year, is expected to return to the mound around June.

Read more »

Clayton Kershaw Returns to Dodgers for 18th SeasonClayton Kershaw, the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for an 18th season after agreeing to a new contract.

Read more »

Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs With Dodgers for 18th SeasonClayton Kershaw, the legendary Dodgers pitcher, has re-signed with the team for his 18th season, solidifying his place in franchise history. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is recovering from foot and knee surgeries and is expected to return to the mound later in the season.

Read more »

Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs With Dodgers for 18th SeasonClayton Kershaw has officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for an 18th season, solidifying his status as a franchise icon. Kershaw, who underwent surgeries on both his left foot and knee, is expected to return to the mound in late May. The 37-year-old pitcher expressed his gratitude for the organization and his desire to continue playing for the Dodgers.

Read more »

MLB Insider Isn't Sure Dodgers Bring Back Clayton Kershaw This OffseasonWhile Los Angeles Dodgers fans rejoice because of the Roki Sasaki signing, MLB insider Mark Feinsand questions whether the organization will bring back Clayton Kershaw.

Read more »

Dodgers Aim to Secure Clayton Kershaw for 2025The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be active in free agency, having signed several key players this offseason. Despite their impressive additions, the team is not done yet and is reportedly planning to add Clayton Kershaw to their roster for the 2025 season.

Read more »