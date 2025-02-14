Clayton Kershaw Recovers From Foot Surgery, Ready for Another Season with Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw, the legendary Dodgers pitcher, is back on track after a challenging recovery from foot surgery. He is eager to contribute to the team's success for another season.

Clayton Kershaw , the seasoned Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, is embarking on another chapter in his illustrious career after undergoing a grueling recovery from foot surgery . The 37-year-old, who has contemplated retirement in recent years, chose to persevere through the arduous rehabilitation process, driven by his unwavering passion for the game. Kershaw's commitment to returning to the mound is a testament to his dedication and love for baseball.

Kershaw's journey to recovery began in October after he underwent surgery to address a bone spur, a ruptured plantar plate, and a meniscus tear in his left foot and knee. The foot surgery proved to be significantly more challenging than the other procedures, requiring him to spend four weeks on crutches and another four weeks in a walking boot. The excruciating pain with every step made even simple tasks, like being a father to his four children, a formidable challenge.Despite the setbacks, Kershaw remained determined to make a comeback. He expressed a desire to continue playing on his own terms, emphasizing that he didn't want retirement to be the reason he stopped. The Dodgers, recognizing his value and legacy, offered him a one-year contract with a guaranteed $7.5 million and performance incentives, solidifying his place in the team's future plans. Kershaw's rehabilitation is progressing steadily, allowing him to walk independently for six weeks and resume light running. While he is currently limited to long-tossing, he anticipates transitioning to bullpen sessions in the coming month and aims to rejoin the rotation in late May or early June. He acknowledged that his health has been a year-to-year concern in recent seasons, but he remains focused on the present, cherishing the opportunity to continue his journey with the Dodgers





