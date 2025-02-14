Clayface Movie: New Director Rumors and Release Date

Clayface is getting a movie! While details are scarce, a release date of September 11, 2026, has been set, and rumors suggest Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins are in the running to direct. Casting has reportedly begun, fueled by Mike Flanagan's script and the studio's desire for a horror-centric approach.

Clayface is a DC project that caught everyone off guard, and the notion that the film was further along in development than anyone anticipated continues to hold true. It has secured a fall 2026 release date, implying that if this movie is going to materialize, they need to get it off the ground expeditiously. Behind the scenes, progress is being made.

While casting and story details remain unconfirmed beyond debunked rumors and deleted tweets, we now have two names surfacing as potential directors. According to Deadline, Jeff Wadlow, known for directing Truth or Dare, and James Watkins, director of Speak No Evil, are among the possibilities. Sources also indicate that casting has commenced, but the director will be involved in the final casting process. Given that Mike Flanagan, who was never in contention to direct, penned the script, it's not surprising they are considering a horror director for this project. It's still a somewhat unconventional choice, but stranger films have found success.The revelation that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development, with a script by Mike Flanagan, took the internet by storm. Early reports suggested the project was slated to begin filming this year. While specific details about the film remain elusive, Flanagan has previously expressed interest in tackling a Clayface project. In a now-deleted 2021 tweet, Flanagan stated, 'Well, I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy.' Despite the lack of a director, star, or any other concrete information, things appear to be moving forward behind the scenes, as Warner Bros. has assigned the film a September 11, 2026 release date. The studio has enjoyed notable success in early September, as evidenced by the recent release of Beetlejuice 2. Initial speculation suggested Clayface would play a significant role in The Batman Part II, but Gunn, known for his directness, swiftly dispelled this notion on social media. Responding to a fan inquiring about the veracity of a post claiming Clayface and Scarecrow would appear in The Batman Part II, he emphatically denied it, stating, 'Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script.' Initially, the wording seemed somewhat ambiguous, leading to conjecture that he might be referring to a separate script for Clayface. However, Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was incomplete.





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CLAYFACE DC Comics Mike Flanagan James Watkins Jeff Wadlow Horror Movie Superhero Movie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DC’s Clayface Movie Zeroes in on a Director (But the Best Choice Is Already Clear)DC Studios is on the lookout for the director of Clayface, a DCU movie penned by horror legend Mike Flanagan.

Read more »

Clayface Movie for DC Studios Lands Potential DirectorsThe upcoming Clayface movie for DC Studios is one step closer to reality with Deadline reporting that Truth or Dare's Jeff Wadlow and Speak No Evil's James Watkins are in the running to direct. The project, based on a script by Mike Flanagan, is currently in pre-production with a tentative 2025 start date.

Read more »

DC Studios Begins Hearing Director Pitches for Clayface Horror-ThrillerDC Studios has officially kicked off its search for a director for its upcoming horror-thriller film featuring Clayface. Deadline reports that the studio is currently considering several potential candidates, including Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins. Casting is expected to begin once a director is chosen, and rumors suggest that the search for the perfect actor to portray Clayface is already underway.

Read more »

DC Studios Seeks Horror Director for Clayface FilmDC Studios is moving forward with its first horror film, focusing on the Batman villain Clayface. While Mike Flanagan initially pitched the concept and was set to write the screenplay, scheduling conflicts prevent him from directing. DC Studios is now considering two prominent horror directors, Thaddeus Wadlow and Thaddeus Watkins, to helm the project.

Read more »

Anime Director Naoko Yamada Discusses Her New Movie, 'The Colors Within'Acclaimed anime director Naoko Yamada talks about her latest film, 'The Colors Within,' exploring themes of Catholicism, friendship, and self-discovery. The movie, set to release in January 2025, follows Totsuko, a high school student who can see the 'colors' of people's emotions, and her journey with fellow bandmates Kimi and Rui. Yamada discusses her protagonist's optimistic nature, the exploration of religious themes in the film, and the importance of small, emotional moments in storytelling.

Read more »

Godzilla Minus One Director Shares New Movie Update With Saturn Awards WinGodzilla Minus One is still getting big awards wins with its latest victory at the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards

Read more »