Clayface Director James Watkins on Practical Effects and Tom Rhys Harries Origin in DCU

Director James Watkins discusses the practical VFX and complex relationship dynamics in the DC Universe film Clayface, starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie.

James Watkins has opened up about the production details of the upcoming DC Universe film Clayface, highlighting his commitment to practical effects and the psychological depth of the narrative. The film marks a significant entry in the DCU Chapter 1, bringing the iconic shape-shifting villain Matt Hagen to life in the live-action medium. Set against the backdrop of Gotham City, the movie explores the transformation of Matt Hagen into the monstrous Clayface, offering fans a fresh perspective on the character's origins.

Practical Effects Vs CGI Techniques

Director James Watkins explained that the production team prioritized in-camera techniques over heavy digital alteration to ground the supernatural elements in reality. For the pivotal scene where Dr. Caitlyn Corr observes Matt Hagen sleeping, the crew used a variety of physical setups to capture the subtle shifts in his appearance. This approach ensures that the visual effects serve the story rather than dominating it, creating a more visceral experience for the audience.

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Watkins noted that they shot the scene with Naomi Ackie sitting in a chair while the bed remained empty, and then with Tom Rhys Harries lying in the bed while the chair was vacant. In some instances, both actors were present on the bed, with Harries positioned just out of frame to allow for precise movement replication. This method allowed editor Jon Harris to blend the footage seamlessly using traditional editing software, maintaining a tangible sense of physical presence throughout the sequence.

Tom Rhys Harries Character Development

Tom Rhys Harries delivers the live-action debut of Matt Hagen, a character whose journey is central to the plot. The film depicts his gradual metamorphosis, driven by a nanite treatment administered by Dr. Caitlyn Corr. This process is not merely physical but deeply psychological, as Hagen struggles with the loss of his former self and the emergence of a new, unstable identity.

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Harries works closely with Watkins to portray the internal conflict of a man becoming his own worst enemy. The actor must convey the horror and confusion of losing control over his own body while interacting with the scientist who is both his healer and the architect of his downfall. This dynamic creates a tension that drives the narrative forward, making the villain's origin story emotionally resonant.

Naomi Ackie Dr Caitlyn Corr Role

Naomi Ackie portrays Dr. Caitlyn Corr, the scientist responsible for treating Matt Hagen. Her role is complex, as she navigates the blurred lines between professional detachment and personal fascination. Watkins described the relationship between Corr and Hagen as having a weird psychosexual tone, where scientific observation overlaps with intimate attraction.

Corr is driven by a desire to cure Hagen, but her methods raise ethical questions about consent and bodily autonomy. As she observes him during his sleep, she begins to realize the extent of the changes occurring within him. This scene is crucial for establishing the ambiguity of her intentions and the power dynamics between the doctor and the patient.

Volker Bertelmann Score Music Composition

Composer Volker Bertelmann crafted a score that enhances the hypnotic and unsettling atmosphere of the film. Watkins worked closely with Bertelmann to ensure the music reflected the fluidity of the visual effects and the psychological tension of the scenes. The soundtrack is designed to make the audience feel slightly uneasy, mirroring the voyeuristic complexity of the narrative.

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The music avoids leading the audience in a traditional sense, instead creating a sense of mesmeric unease that keeps viewers engaged and questioning their own reactions to the on-screen events. This approach complements the practical effects and the strong performances from the cast, resulting in a cohesive and immersive cinematic experience that stands out in the DC Universe slate.