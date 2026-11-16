James Watkins reveals how Clayface uses practical effects and an R-rated approach to define DC Studios' Gods and Monsters chapter.

James Watkins directed the upcoming film Clayface for DC Studios, marking a significant shift in tone for the franchise. The movie serves as the first R-rated release in the new DC Universe slate known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. This project arrives after recent introductions of Superman and Supergirl on the big screen. David Corenswet and Milly Alcock portrayed the Kryptonian cousins in earlier installments. The HBO series Lanterns also expanded the lore this fall with Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Practical Effects Define Matt Hagen Transformation

Watkins prioritized practical effects over computer-generated imagery to bring Matt Hagen to life. Tom Rhys Harries stars as the lead character who undergoes a physical transformation into the villain Clayface. The director emphasized that the magic of the story relies heavily on tangible, real-world filmmaking techniques. This approach contrasts with modern blockbusters that often depend excessively on digital visual effects. The production team created an actual practical suit for the Clayface character to ensure authenticity.

Also read Clayface Director James Watkins on Practical Effects and Tom Rhys Harries Origin in DCU

Caitlyn Corr Sleep Observation Scene Details

A pivotal moment involves Naomi Ackie playing Caitlyn Corr observing Matt while he sleeps. She is monitoring his reaction to her nanite treatment to understand its effects on him. Watkins described this sequence as having a weird psychosexual tone rooted in character dynamics. The scene explores whether her interest stems from scientific curiosity or personal attraction. He noted the ambiguity between her role as a doctor and her feelings toward her patient.

Filming Techniques Blend Actors for Fluidity

The crew filmed the sleep observation scene using old-school methods to capture fluid movement. They shot separate takes with Naomi Ackie in the chair and Tom Rhys Harries in the bed. At other times, they used one actor lying down while the other acted out the watching role nearby. This allowed them to replicate movements precisely for editing purposes. Editor Jon Harris blended these shots together in post-production using simple overlay techniques.

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VFX Enhances Grounded Practical Base Work

While the foundation of the scene was practical, some visual effects layers were necessary. The team added digital elements specifically when merging skin to skin or eye to eye. Watkins insisted on maintaining a grounded and real base before applying any digital enhancements. This method ensured the final result felt authentic rather than purely synthetic. The director aimed to create a sense of blurring between the two characters during the edit.

DCU Chapter 1 Gods And Monsters Context

Clayface fits into the broader narrative of the DC Universe's current chapter focused on monsters. The film represents a departure from the superhero-centric stories seen previously in the franchise. It leans into darker themes appropriate for an R-rated audience. This strategic move diversifies the types of stories DC Studios is producing. The release marks a key milestone in the studio's long-term creative roadmap.