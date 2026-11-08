Clayface Crosses $100 Million Worldwide on Day 16 at the Box Office

Clayface has grossed a projected $109 million worldwide after three weekends, crossing $100 million on roughly day 16 despite trailing DCU predecessors.

Clayface, the R-rated body horror film from DC Studios, has passed a major box office milestone, crossing $100 million in worldwide ticket sales on roughly day 16 of its release. According to Warner Bros., the movie is projected to finish its third weekend in theaters with a cumulative global total of $109 million. The film stars Tom Rhys Harries in the title role, and it opened in theaters on October 23, 2026.

The movie is the third installment in the newly rebranded DCU, following the 2025 hit Superman and the 2026 release Supergirl, which underperformed at the box office. Clayface follows a rising star whose career is derailed when an experimental procedure turns his flesh into malleable clay. The film is directed by James Watkins, with a screenplay credited to Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.

Also read New Clayface Practical Suit Footage Stuns DC Studios Fans

How Clayface Built Its Box Office Total

Clayface earned $56.6 million from domestic theaters and an additional $52.4 million from international markets, according to Warner Bros. figures reported as of Sunday morning. Those two numbers together make up the projected $109 million global total for the film after three weekends.

The film opened with the lowest domestic opening weekend of the three movies in the franchise. However, it dropped just 54.2% in its second weekend, a decline that placed its trajectory closer to Superman, which fell 53.2%, than to Supergirl, which fell 76.8%. That steadier second-weekend hold helped the film keep building its total over subsequent weekends.

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Clayface needed roughly 16 days to reach the $100 million mark worldwide. Superman crossed the same threshold on day 3, and Supergirl reached it on day 10. In practical terms, that means Clayface took more than five times as long as Superman and nearly a full week longer than Supergirl to hit the milestone.

Why the Comparison With DCU Rivals Is Uneven

The gap in timing is partly explained by rating. Superman and Supergirl were both rated PG-13, while Clayface carries an R rating, which limits the number of viewers who can attend without an adult. Measured against that restriction, the film is performing well.

Clayface is also only the sixth R-rated horror movie of 2026 to pass the $100 million global milestone so far. Its performance has outgrossed more than a dozen other titles in that category, according to ScreenRant's box office coverage, which ranks every R-rated horror title in the global Top 100 for the year.

Budget is the other major difference. Superman reportedly cost $225 million to make, and Supergirl reportedly cost between $170 million and $186 million. Based on those figures, the break-even points for both films were most likely above $400 million, a threshold that only Superman has reached so far.

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Break-Even Math and the Road Ahead

Clayface reportedly cost just $44 million to make, a figure that DC Studios most likely set with the more limited audience of an R-rated release in mind. Based on that budget, the film's break-even point is likely around $110 million worldwide, which is only $1 million above its current projected global gross of $109 million.

Because of that narrow gap, the film is expected to pass its break-even benchmark worldwide before the end of its third full week in theaters. Its profitability will depend on whether it can keep its momentum through the remaining weeks of its run, as its earnings continue to build from the $109 million projection.