Clayface Box Office Slide Signals DCU Turmoil Amid Studio Merger

DC Universe film Clayface suffers its largest theatrical drop yet as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance merger removes executives James Gunn and Peter Safran from their roles.

The theatrical run of the DC Universe film Clayface is experiencing a significant decline, marking a turbulent moment for the franchise as corporate leadership changes loom over the studio. The R-rated body horror movie, which features Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role, has seen its screening footprint shrink rapidly during its fourth weekend in theaters. This drop represents the steepest decline the film has faced since its debut on October 23, highlighting growing concerns about audience retention for the third installment in the new DCU.

Theater Counts and Screen Reductions

According to data provided by Warner Bros., Clayface will be playing on 2,284 screens at the domestic box office during its fourth weekend. This number reflects a reduction of 662 theaters from its third weekend, when the film was shown in 2,946 locations. The film initially debuted in 3,458 theaters, adding 20 more screens during its second weekend before beginning a steady downward trajectory in its third week, where it lost 532 locations. This weekend marks the first time the movie has experienced such a massive contraction in its theatrical availability.

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Comparative Performance Against DCU Films

The sharp decline in screenings for Clayface stands in stark contrast to the performance of other recent entries in the DC Universe franchise. James Gunn's 2025 movie Superman, which launched the DCU, was removed from only 393 theaters during its fourth weekend at the domestic box office. That film went on to gross $618.7 million worldwide against a reported budget of $225 million. In comparison, the 2026 follow-up Supergirl was removed from substantially more screens during its fourth frame, dropping from 1,012 theaters before eventually grossing $126.4 million worldwide against a reported budget of at least $170 million. Clayface is now showing similar signs of weakening audience interest that doomed Supergirl.

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Executive Shakeup at DC Studios

The box office struggles of Clayface are occurring against the backdrop of a major corporate restructuring within the parent company. It was announced on November 9 that DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are being removed from their roles effective December 1. This decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance merge to form the new entity Skydance. Gunn and Safran had spearheaded the creation of the DC Universe, which serves as a soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe, making their departure a pivotal moment for the franchise's future direction.

Production Credits and Key Personnel

Clayface is directed by James Watkins, with a screenplay written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. The film is produced by James Gunn, Lynn Harris, Matt Reeves, and Peter Safran, representing the core creative team behind the DCU initiative. The movie runs for 108 minutes and falls into the horror and thriller genres. Despite the high-profile production team, the film's theatrical performance suggests that the current momentum of the DCU is fracturing just as the leadership responsible for building it is being dismantled. The merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance will likely dictate the future of these productions under the new Skydance banner.