Warner Bros DC film Claycase surpasses global totals of the upcoming Supergirl movie, becoming the second highest grossing entry in the new franchise after one month of release.

Warner Bros confirmed on Wednesday morning that the R-rated DC film Claycase has generated a cumulative total of $66.634 million at the domestic box office. This milestone contributes to a worldwide cumulative gross of $126.63 million, establishing a new benchmark for the studio's current superhero slate.

The financial performance of Claycase has officially surpassed the total gross of Supergirl, which previously stood at $126.4 million. This achievement occurred after only one month of theatrical release, marking a significant shift in audience engagement between the two titles within the DC Universe franchise.

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Dominance in the New Franchise

This performance establishes Claycase as the second highest-grossing entry in James Gunn's superhero franchise to date. The film, starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, has outperformed previous releases in a short timeframe, signaling strong consumer interest in the R-rated direction of the new DC continuity.

The success of Claycase highlights the stark contrast in distribution strategies between the two properties. While Claycase remains in active theatrical circulation, Supergirl is currently available through home media release and streaming on HBO Max. This difference in availability likely influences the comparative gross totals, as theatrical windows continue to drive initial revenue peaks.

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Plot and Character Dynamics

The narrative of Claycase follows Gotham actor Matt Hagen, whose rising star is destroyed when a local crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. In a desperate attempt to regain his former life, Matt undergoes an experimental treatment that restores his appearance. This process unexpectedly transforms his body into malleable clay, granting him unique physical properties.

Empowered by this new form, Hagen gains the ability to reshape himself into other people. He subsequently launches an increasingly violent campaign of revenge against those he holds responsible for his fate. The film explores themes of identity and retribution through this supernatural lens, drawing viewers into Hagen's tragic descent.

Supergirl Context and Future Outlook

In contrast, Supergirl centers on Kara Zor El, a survivor haunted by Krypton's collapse. The story follows her as she drifts across the galaxy with Krypto at her side. She is pulled into a ruthless hunt for Krem of the Yellow Hills after a young warrior named Ruthye begs for help avenging a family tragedy.

The upcoming release of Supergirl is scheduled for June 26, 2026, with a runtime of 108 minutes. The PG-13 action adventure film features a cast including Kara Zor El and Krypto. The current box office data provides Warner Bros with valuable insights into audience preferences for R-rated versus PG-13 superhero content within the newly established DC Universe.