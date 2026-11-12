Claudia Winkleman to Co-Host Hell's Kitchen Revival with Gordon Ramsay

Claudia Winkleman signs on to co-host ITV's Hell's Kitchen revival alongside creator Gordon Ramsay. The culinary competition returns to British television with her presenting celebrity contestant episodes.

Claudia Winkleman has officially joined forces with Gordon Ramsay to host the long-awaited return of ITV's Hell's Kitchen. The 54-year-old presenter, who recently garnered significant acclaim for her role as the host of the BBC's The Traitors, will share hosting duties with the show's original creator.

Hell's Kitchen Format and Broadcast Timeline

The culinary competition series is scheduled to air in March, marking a significant return to British screens after an extended hiatus. Insiders close to the production confirm that the new iteration will adhere closely to its original format. This structure places celebrity contestants in the midst of a bustling restaurant kitchen, challenging them to master high-pressure cooking skills under scrutiny.

Also read Mel B Shares Vintage Spice Girls Kitchen Photo for 30th Anniversary

Previously, the show ran on ITV from 2004 to 2009. Claudia Winkleman fronted the fourth and final season of that initial run before the program went on break. Network executives have maintained strict secrecy regarding specific plot details, but the core premise remains focused on the intense dynamics of culinary arts.

Winkleman's Strategic Career Move After BBC Departure

This high-profile appointment follows Claudia Winkleman's recent departure from her own chat show on the BBC. The BBC had launched The Claudia Winkleman Show with considerable hype in March, aiming to capitalize on her rising popularity following the success of The Traitors and its celebrity spin-off.

Advertisement

However, Winkleman made the decision to step away after realizing the format did not suit her strengths. She candidly stated that she did not enjoy the process and felt the show was not something she was naturally good at. Despite the BBC's enthusiasm to continue with a second series, she firmly declined the offer, emphasizing her need for a structured format rather than a solo hosting vehicle.

Her exit from the BBC created a scheduling gap that she has now filled with this major ITV project. Sources indicate that the offer from ITV arrived just as she was finalizing her departure from the public broadcaster. The move appears to be a strategic pivot, allowing her to return to a format that aligns better with her established television persona.

Ramsay's Global Franchise and New British Iteration

Gordon Ramsay, aged 60, brings his global culinary expertise to the revived British series. While he currently presents the US version of Hell's Kitchen, which features aspiring professional chefs rather than celebrities, he will collaborate closely with Winkleman on this new iteration.

An insider confirmed that preparations for the show's return are in full swing. The collaboration between the two stars marks a significant moment for British television entertainment. Ramsay's involvement ensures that the cooking standards and intensity remain true to the brand's legacy.

Advertisement

Winkleman's Journey to Hosting Success

Claudia Winkleman's path to this role has been shaped by her diverse career in broadcasting. She previously hosted The Piano for Channel 4 and spent 11 years on Strictly Come Dancing before quitting last year. Her recent success with The Traitors has significantly boosted her standing in the industry.

She has revealed that she initially turned down the opportunity to host The Traitors, fearing it would take too much time away from her family. It was only after an executive persuaded her to watch the Dutch original series that she was convinced to join. She has since described the experience as incredibly rewarding, noting that she enjoyed the structured nature of the show compared to unscripted talk programs.

Her decision to leave The Claudia Winkleman Show was driven by a desire to focus on roles where she feels more confident. She has embraced the idea of failure as part of growth, stating that it is brilliant to give things a go. This renewed confidence positions her well for the challenges of co-hosting a major revival like Hell's Kitchen alongside a renowned celebrity chef.