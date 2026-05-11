Claudia Winkleman's 'Chaotic Dash' to TV BAFTAs, Winning for 'Celebrity Traitors',

Claudia Winkleman, one of the presenters for 'Celebrity Traitors', made a rare appearance at the TV BAFTAs despite a 'chaotic dash' from filming the show in Scotland. She performed well, winning the award for Best Reality Show, but had to leave in the end. She discussed her love for the show, as well as its communal aspect and her co-hosts.

Claudia Winkleman emerged from filming ' Celebrity Traitors ' for the star-studded TV BAFTAs on Sunday, receiving the prize for Best Reality Show for her work on the competition series.

Despite her quick trip to London, Claudia had to leave behind her trophy after only half an hour. She expressed her excitement and shared her love for the show's unique dynamic, while also appreciating the communal aspect of watching it together with families. Her stylish black outfit and white stiletto heels complemented her dapper appearance with husband Kris Thykier





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TV Baftas Celebrity Traitors Claudia Winkleman Greg Davies BBC One BBC Iplayer The Royal Festival Hall

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