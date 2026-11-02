Claudia Winkleman Reveals She Turned Down BBC Offers Before Accepting The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman explains her initial refusal of The Traitors hosting role and her decision to quit her own BBC chat show, citing family priorities and format preferences.

Claudia Winkleman recently disclosed that she declined multiple high-profile opportunities at the BBC before ultimately accepting her current flagship role. The broadcaster clarified that she initially rejected the position on The Traitors, fearing it would encroach on her family time, and also walked away from her own dedicated chat show despite strong ratings.

Winkleman's Initial Rejection Of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman stated that the opportunity to host The Traitors and its Celebrity spin-off was initially turned down by her. She accepted the role only after a persuasive executive urged her to view the Dutch original series. She described becoming hooked after watching late into the night, subsequently texting a producer to confirm her participation.

Also read Claudia Winkleman Signs With ITV For Hell's Kitchen Revival After BBC Exit

Winkleman admitted she remained skeptical during the initial filming phases in Scotland. Her husband and television producer, Kris Thykier, called to check on the production. She recalled describing her discomfort while wearing red fingerless gloves and carrying a ceremonial pouch in the Highlands, expressing doubts about the project.

Her perspective shifted following the significant ratings success of The Traitors. The BBC recognized the popularity of the format and sought to capitalize on Winkleman's renewed profile. This success created a strategic gap in her schedule following her departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

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Exiting The Claudia Winkleman Show

The BBC launched The Claudia Winkleman Show in March following extensive discussions about her future. The program achieved solid viewership numbers, leading to an offer for a second series. Winkleman ultimately decided to withdraw from the project rather than continue.

She explained that she did not enjoy the experience of hosting the talk show. Winkleman stated that she disliked having her name attached to a format that relied solely on her personality. She emphasized that she requires a structured format rather than an unscripted hosting gig.

The BBC expressed a desire for her to return for another series. Winkleman firmly declined the offer, asserting that her experience with the show was sufficient. She maintained that walking away was the correct decision for her professional well-being.

Recognition At Harper's Bazaar Awards

Claudia Winkleman will receive the Television Icon award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2026. The event is held in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express. She appeared on a special cover for the December and January issue of Harper's Bazaar UK to celebrate the honor.

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She attributed her enduring career success to a combination of timing and a strong work ethic. Winkleman referenced advice from her father about punctuality, dedication, and humility. She stressed the importance of not taking oneself too seriously in the entertainment industry.

Winkleman shared that she prioritizes family and friends over professional setbacks. She noted that her children understand the nature of work failures. The full interview detailing these career decisions is available in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar, which became available on November 6.