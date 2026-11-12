Claudia Winkleman Returns to Hell's Kitchen With Gordon Ramsay

Claudia Winkleman confirms her return to ITV to co-host the revived Hell's Kitchen alongside creator Gordon Ramsay, following her departure from the BBC.

Claudia Winkleman is making a definitive return to the ITV network to host the revival of the culinary competition series Hell's Kitchen. The fifty-four-year-old presenter will share hosting duties with the show's original creator and executive producer, Gordon Ramsay. This announcement marks a significant shift in her career trajectory following her recent high-profile exit from the BBC.

Claudia Winkleman Co-Hosts Hell's Kitchen Revival

Claudia Winkleman will present the new season of Hell's Kitchen alongside Gordon Ramsay, who continues to drive the franchise globally. The show, which originally aired on ITV between 2004 and 2009, is set to return with its signature format. Insiders indicate that the production will remain faithful to the original concept, featuring celebrity contestants competing in a high-pressure restaurant environment.

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The revival is scheduled to premiere in March, a slot that previously held the second series of Winkleman's BBC chat show. That program was cancelled after just one season following Winkleman's decision to step down from the role. The timing suggests a strategic realignment of her professional commitments within the British television landscape.

Winkleman Explains Departure from BBC Chat Show

Claudia Winkleman cited a lack of enjoyment and a mismatch with her strengths as the primary reasons for leaving The Claudia Winkleman Show. She stated that she did not like having her name attached to the format and felt the show was not what she was good at. The decision came despite the BBC's strong interest in capitalizing on her rising popularity and ratings success.

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Winkleman revealed that she initially resisted hosting The Traitors in 2022 due to concerns about time commitments away from her family. An executive convinced her to view the Dutch original series, which led to her accepting the role. She admitted that she became hooked after watching the show late at night and sent a text message agreeing to join the production.

Gordon Ramsay and ITV Secure Hosting Talent

Gordon Ramsay, who is sixty years old, presents the United States version of Hell's Kitchen, which focuses on professional chefs rather than celebrities. For the ITV version, the network has secured both Ramsay and Winkleman for the upcoming season. An industry source confirmed that preparations for the return are in full swing and that the key talent is firmly locked in.

Winkleman previously fronted the fourth and final season of the original Hell's Kitchen run seventeen years ago. Her return to the property represents a full circle moment for the presenter, who has enjoyed a boost in popularity following her success with The Traitors and its celebrity spin-off. She also currently hosts The Piano for Channel 4.

Future Projects and Career Trajectory Analysis

Winkleman's move comes shortly after her departure from Strictly Come Dancing last year after an eleven-year tenure on the dance competition. She and co-host Tess Daly left the program following long discussions with the production team. Her decision to quit the BBC chat show was final, despite producers asking her to consider returning for a third series.

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Reflecting on her career choices, Winkleman emphasized the importance of trying new things even if they do not succeed. She noted that it is brilliant to give something a go and even more so to fail, as it provides valuable experience. The return to ITV and Hell's Kitchen signals a renewed focus on formats that align with her established presenting style and audience expectations.