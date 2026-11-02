Claudia Schiffer Returns to Chloé in Sensual Festive Campaign 34 Years After First Runway Walk

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer reunites with Chloé for a cinematic new campaign. Creative Director Chemena Kamali highlights the 56-year-old's enduring allure in this exclusive look at the festive collection launching in November.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer has officially reunited with the French fashion house Chloé to launch a provocative new festive campaign, marking a significant moment 34 years after her debut on the brand's runway. The 56-year-old icon, who first walked for the label in 1992, embodies the company's evolving aesthetic under the creative direction of Chemena Kamali. This collaboration highlights a deep historical connection between the model and the Parisian brand, bridging generations of fashion history through modern imagery.

The latest campaign captures a nocturnal spirit described by Creative Director Chemena Kamali as spontaneous, sensual, and slightly mysterious. Photographer David Sims documented the shoot, which features Claudia in daring ensembles that contrast sharply with her modest debut look from the early nineties. One striking image shows the German beauty posing topless, with her flowing blonde locks and chunky gold chains providing modesty, while other shots depict her relaxing on a chaise lounge in a champagne-colored satin slip dress.

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Kamali explained that the vision was to explore a more nocturnal expression of the Chloé woman. The collection, which captures this after-dark atmosphere, is scheduled to become available to the public in early November. The visual narrative extends beyond the lingerie-inspired looks, featuring Claudia in a ruffled white number and a sharp black blazer that channels business chic aesthetics. Additional images show her in an embellished black and silver co-ord with a matching jacket, as well as engulfed in billowing salmon pink fabric.

The relationship between Claudia Schiffer and Chloé dates back to the early 1990s when the fashion house was led by her mentor, the late Karl Lagerfeld. At just 21 years old, Claudia walked in Chloé's 1992 Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a modest baby blue dress and matching coat styled with flower-adorned pigtails. Her return as a friend of the house demonstrates the enduring legacy of that early career stage. Creative Director Chemena Kamali emphasized that Claudia brings a natural presence and distinctive character to the brand's current vision.

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Kamali noted that Claudia adds a sense of intimacy to the campaign, aligning with the label's goal to create a cinematic aura. This continuity between the Lagerfeld era and the current creative direction underscores the stability and prestige associated with the Chloé brand. Kamali shared that the shoot was inspired by the supermodel's enduring allure, aiming to create a cinematic aura that feels spontaneous, sensual, and a little mysterious. Claudia brings this vision to life through her natural presence, distinctive character, and enduring allure, adding a sense of intimacy to the campaign.

Claudia Schiffer's appearance extends beyond modeling, as she has a notable history in film that adds depth to her public persona. She famously portrayed Carol, the object of Daniel's admiration in the 2003 film Love Actually, which starred Liam Neeson. Her acting career also includes appearances in Ben Stiller's 2001 fashion satire Zoolander, James Toback's 1999 film Black and White, and the 1997 movie The Blackout opposite Dennis Hopper and Matthew Modine.

Her recent visibility includes a strong presence at Chloé's Paris Fashion Week show last month, where she seated next to Cynthia Erivo and Claire Danes. She wore a plunging white blazer and matching wide-legged trousers, layered with a daring sheer white lace bodysuit and a chunky gold necklace. This high-profile attendance reinforces her status as a key figure in the fashion industry's social and professional circles. The striking photoshoot comes 34 years after the beauty, who is a well known friend of the house, first walked the runway for Chloé back in 1992.

While Claudia Schiffer continues to work with major brands, her priorities have shifted significantly since marrying British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn in 2002. She and her husband have three children: Casper, now 23, Clementine, 21, and Cosima, 16. In a 2024 interview with Hello! magazine, she admitted that her focus moved from career competitiveness to family well-being after having children. She became less competitive and more content with the balance she has achieved in her life.

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Claudia stated that maintaining a balance allowing quality time with her family is more important than pursuing additional runways or photoshoots. Although she could take on more projects, she finds contentment in her current life stage. This personal evolution adds a layer of authenticity to her current campaign, showcasing a woman who is proud of her family while still commanding the attention of the global fashion community. When she was in her 20s, her focus was on her career, working hard and being competitive. That changed when she had kids, and now she feels lucky to have such a wonderful family.

The supermodel emphasized that her children are very down to earth and their well-being is her and her husband's priority. She could take on a lot more runways, photoshoots, and other projects, but maintaining a balance that enables her to spend quality time with her family is far more important to her than doing a great new campaign. This dedication to family life contrasts with the bold, sensual imagery of the new Chloé campaign, creating a compelling narrative of a woman who has successfully navigated the demands of both international fame and personal fulfillment.