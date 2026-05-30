Claude Lemieux's family pays tribute to NHL champion who died days after Canadiens torch ceremony

Claude Lemieux, the NHL playoff legend and four-time champion nicknamed 'Le Gros' and 'Pepe,' has died at 60, leaving the hockey world in mourning.

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In his red and blue Canadiens sweater, No. 32, Lemieux smiled and carried a flame toward a darkened rink. Tributes quickly poured in as news of Lemieux’s death spread, with his daughter among those who remembered one of hockey’s most respected — and polarizing — figures.

Claude Lemieux made an appearance at Montreal's Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final just days before his death.tribute to her father on Instagram Stories, Claudia Lemieux shared a heartfelt message of her own.

"No words to express the level of devastation we feel. I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl.

" Claude Lemieux’s son, Brendan, also honored his father by sharing a photo featuring three generations of the family on social media. Claude Lemieux, wearing No. 22, scores for the Canada Legends against the USA Legends during the Legends Classic Hockey Game at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on Nov. 7, 2010.

"I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you,"along with a red heart emoji. Brendan inherited his father’s passion for hockey and went on to spend a decade in the NHL, most recently playing for Carolina during the 2023-24 season.

Lemieux authored one of the most famous goals in Canadiens history as a rookie in 1986, slipping a backhander over Hartford goaltender Mike Liut’s glove and into the top corner in Game 7 of the second round. Claude Lemieux is honored at the Colorado Avalanche's 30th anniversary celebration of the 1995-1996 season before the game against the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 11, 2025.

Former Canadiens center Doug Gilmour said Lemieux possessed the rare ability to frustrate opponents while earning the respect of teammates, a trait that stood out during the 1989





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Claude Lemieux Dies Aged 60NHL Alumni Association confirmed a shocking news of the death of Claude Lemieux in a statement released: 'The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60'. Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup winner was found in the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Andros Home from his son. Claude had also posted on Instagram, 'I love you dad!', after his death. Lemieux was also known for his talent on the ice, which he shared through his comments on the newspaper. Deborah, his wife, has described him as so tough, but also easygoing. NHL star Claude Lemieux's death has left the hockey community heartbroken as he was loved by his wife and four children. His career held four Stanley Cup championships, and his sons continued his legacy. Claude Lemieux & Deborah Lemieux shared two children and a son by a previous wife. Claude Lemieux had talked about wanting to be the playoff performer by following his footsteps and dream like his idol, late Wayne Gretzky. His first wife Gayle King stirs things with William Bumpus, her ex-husband. She needs to spill the beans. Don't miss Gayle King's latest interview that is a bombshell. Deborah Lemieux will have our hearts by marrying Claude Lemieux. This is a golden opportunity for us to know about Claude Lemieux, about his thoughts, dreams, wishes, and hallucinations, and many more. Deborah Lemieux can enlighten us with her grip on the mystery of Claude Lemieux. Will the truth finally be unveiled or will she keep it hidden? The truth shall be this season's hotly anticipated movie or drama element. We would love to hear how she dealt with him in Rotisserie or through golf like Claude Lemieux. Balancing act. Who born on 24th September 1962? NHL Star's Death. Of interest: Claude Lemieux. Claude Lemieux age 60. Claude Lemieux sons. Gayle King husband, what did they do? What did Giles King do? She has spoken to authorities. With gratitude. "

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