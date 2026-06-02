Claude Lemieux's Family Donates His Brain for CTE Research

Claude Lemieux's family has donated his brain for research into the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The former NHL star was a beloved figure in the hockey world, known for his gritty and hard-nosed brand of hockey. His family is still coming to terms with his death by suicide on Thursday, May 28.

Claude Lemieux 's family will donate his brain for research into the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy ( CTE ). Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, was a beloved figure in the hockey world, known for his gritty and hard-nosed brand of hockey.

However, his family has revealed that he was struggling with personal issues and had expressed his desire to run a team one day. Maguire, a former teammate of Lemieux, had a conversation with him before his death, where he laughed off his concerns about being overweight. The conversation took place before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Montreal on May 25.

Lemieux acted as torch bearer for his former team in the warehouse of a Florida furniture business owned by the family. The Palm Beach Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the details of his death. Lemieux's family has shared a poignant message as they remember him after his death by suicide on Thursday, May 28. His son, Christopher, wrote on Instagram that life has a brutal way of reminding you to appreciate what you have before it becomes a memory.

He also mentioned that his father would have been a great general manager and had talked about running a team one day. Another friend, LeBrun, shared his struggles with Lemieux's death, saying that he was someone he loved to talk to about the game and the business of the game. LeBrun added that Lemieux had mentioned his desire to run a team one day and had even talked about throwing his hat in the Maple Leafs opening.

However, he didn't pursue it. Lemieux's family is still coming to terms with his death and is struggling to cope with the loss. They are grateful for the support they are receiving from the hockey community. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available.

Call or text 988 or chat online. The hockey world is mourning the loss of Lemieux, who was a beloved figure in the game. His legacy will live on through his contributions to the sport and his family's memories of him. The family is donating his brain for research into CTE, in the hope that it will help others who may be struggling with the disease.

Lemieux's death has raised awareness about the importance of mental health and the need for support. His family is urging people to check in on their loved ones and to be there for them during difficult times. They are also encouraging people to seek help if they need it, and to talk openly about their struggles. The hockey community is rallying around Lemieux's family, offering support and condolences.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received. Lemieux's legacy will continue to be celebrated through the hockey community's efforts to raise awareness about mental health and to support those who may be struggling. His family is proud of the man he was and the impact he had on the game. They are grateful for the memories they have of him and are committed to keeping his legacy alive.

The hockey world will never forget Lemieux, who was a true legend of the game. His family will always remember him as a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and teammate. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created. The family is donating his brain for research into CTE, in the hope that it will help others who may be struggling with the disease.

Lemieux's death has raised awareness about the importance of mental health and the need for support. His family is urging people to check in on their loved ones and to be there for them during difficult times. They are also encouraging people to seek help if they need it, and to talk openly about their struggles. The hockey community is rallying around Lemieux's family, offering support and condolences.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received. Lemieux's legacy will continue to be celebrated through the hockey community's efforts to raise awareness about mental health and to support those who may be struggling. His family is proud of the man he was and the impact he had on the game. They are grateful for the memories they have of him and are committed to keeping his legacy alive.

The hockey world will never forget Lemieux, who was a true legend of the game. His family will always remember him as a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and teammate. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created





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