Former NHL star Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, died at age 60 in an apparent suicide. President Donald Trump paid tribute, calling him a true legend and fierce competitor. Lemieux was found in a warehouse of the family store in Florida. He is survived by his wife and four children.

President Donald Trump called former NHL star Claude Lemieux "a true Legend of the Game" after the four-time Stanley Cup champion's death, aged 60, was announced on Thursday.

Lemieux took his own life, authorities said.

"Claude Lemieux, a true Legend of the Game, and one of the fiercest competitors Hockey has ever seen, has passed away," Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling him"a friend to the family, and a tremendous “TRUMP” supporter. " "He won 4 Stanley Cups with 3 different Teams — Montreal, New Jersey, and Colorado — His 80 Career Playoff Goals rank among the All Time Greats," Trump said.contacted the Lemieux family store, Andros Home, in Lake Park, Florida, via social media on Friday.

Lemieux is survived by wife Deborah and his four children; sons Christopher, 37, Michael, 34, and former NHL player Brendan, 30, and daughter Claudia, 29.

"Brendan, my thoughts are with you, Deborah, and the whole Lemieux family — You and your Dad were Warriors on the Ice. Claude will be missed by all who love Winning and Toughness," Trump added. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the scene of an apparent suicide at the family’s furniture store in Lake Park, Florida.

The office said the victim was believed to be Lemieux, who was found in a rear warehouse of Andros Home showroom by one of his sons.

“With profound sadness we share news of the unexpected passing of our co-founder Claude Lemieux,” the post said. “Claude was an extraordinary presence whose vision, generosity and big heart shaped not only Andros, but the many relationships and lives around him. Our immediate focus is supporting the Lemieux family during this difficult time. We appreciate everyone’s love and support.

”If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text"988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org





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