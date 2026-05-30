Claude Lemieux honored ahead of Eastern Conference Final Game 5 one day after shocking death

The Hurricanes and Canadiens took a moment to pay respects to the late Claude Lemieux ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-1 win over Montreal on Friday, the big screen at the Lenovo Center displayed a picture of Lemieux as players from both teams stood at center ice.

Lemieux spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Canadiens.

“The hockey world lost a great champion yesterday with the passing of Claude Lemieux,” Hurricanes public address announcer Wade Minter told the crowd. “Known across the League as a fierce competitor, the winner of four Stanley Cups and known to our organization as a father and advisor.

A tribute to Claude Lemieux is displayed on the scoreboard prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montréal Canadiens at Lenovo Center on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Claude left a lasting legacy on our great game. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and every player his life impacted.

” The fans in the stands then applauded as the screen panned to an image of Lemieux at a Canadiens’ playoff game just days before he tragically died at 60 years old by suicide at his family business in Florida on Thursday.that Lemieux hanged himself in the back of the warehouse of the home-design business in Lake Park, Fla. Lemieux, a Quebec native, was drafted by Montreal in 1983 and won his first cup with the team in 1986.

Claude Lemieux carries the torch in the opening ceremony of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones,” Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said in a statement.

“A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. “He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.

” If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 or chat at





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Carolina Hurricanes Claude Lemieux Deaths Montreal Canadiens Nhl Playoffs Suicide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion and Devils hero, dead at 60The Quebec native, who won his first Cup with the Canadiens in 1986, was in attendance as Montreal hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday night.

Read more »

Claude Lemieux, a feisty winger and a four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60Four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux has died

Read more »

Heartbreaking Details of NHL Legend’s Death RevealedClaude Lemieux was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Read more »

Claude Lemieux Dies Aged 60NHL Alumni Association confirmed a shocking news of the death of Claude Lemieux in a statement released: 'The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60'. Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup winner was found in the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Andros Home from his son. Claude had also posted on Instagram, 'I love you dad!', after his death. Lemieux was also known for his talent on the ice, which he shared through his comments on the newspaper. Deborah, his wife, has described him as so tough, but also easygoing. NHL star Claude Lemieux's death has left the hockey community heartbroken as he was loved by his wife and four children. His career held four Stanley Cup championships, and his sons continued his legacy. Claude Lemieux & Deborah Lemieux shared two children and a son by a previous wife. Claude Lemieux had talked about wanting to be the playoff performer by following his footsteps and dream like his idol, late Wayne Gretzky. His first wife Gayle King stirs things with William Bumpus, her ex-husband. She needs to spill the beans. Don't miss Gayle King's latest interview that is a bombshell. Deborah Lemieux will have our hearts by marrying Claude Lemieux. This is a golden opportunity for us to know about Claude Lemieux, about his thoughts, dreams, wishes, and hallucinations, and many more. Deborah Lemieux can enlighten us with her grip on the mystery of Claude Lemieux. Will the truth finally be unveiled or will she keep it hidden? The truth shall be this season's hotly anticipated movie or drama element. We would love to hear how she dealt with him in Rotisserie or through golf like Claude Lemieux. Balancing act. Who born on 24th September 1962? NHL Star's Death. Of interest: Claude Lemieux. Claude Lemieux age 60. Claude Lemieux sons. Gayle King husband, what did they do? What did Giles King do? She has spoken to authorities. With gratitude. "

Read more »