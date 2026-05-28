Lemieux played 1,449 regular-season and playoff games with six different teams from 1983-2009. A cause of death was not immediately available, nor was it clear where he was when he died.

Claude Lemieux , a four-time Stanley Cup champion whose hockey career was built on playing on the edge with ferocity and physicality, has died. He was 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux's death in a post on social media. A cause of death was not immediately available, nor was it clear where Lemieux was when he died. Lemieux on Monday night was the Montreal Canadiens' torch bearer prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre.

"Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community," Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said. "A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions.

Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.

" FILE - New Jersey Devils Claude Lemieux is greeted at the bench after scoring a goal in the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals June 22, 1995. As a player, Lemieux was a mix of skill and abrasiveness, not afraid to cross the line in the name of competition. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for his role in helping the New Jersey Devils win their first championship in 1995.

A year later with the Colorado Avalanche, he was suspended for two games for a hit from behind on Detroit's Kris Draper on the way to them hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in their first season since moving from his native Quebec.

"This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold," McCarty said. "My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends, and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn't the person on. As I've said and will always call it as I see it "If you're on the ICE with Claude Lemieux and your turn your back. YOU Are an IDIOT.

But off the ICE I'll turn mine" And please. If you are struggling at all please reach out and talk to someone. Godspeed my friend.

" Lemieux also won the Cup with Montreal in 1986 and returned to the Devils to be a part of their title run in 2000. He played 1,449 regular-season and playoff games with six different teams from 1983-2009. Lemieux had become an agent in the years since his playing career ended and represented Carolina's Frederik Andersen, New Jersey's Timo Meier, Detroit's Moritz Seider and Boston's Hampus Lindholm among more than a dozen clients in the NHL.

At a gathering in December to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Colorado's '95 Stanley Cup championship, Lemieux said of winning, "When it's happening, when you're in the middle of it, you don't quite appreciate it as much as you should.

" Late former teammate Chris Simon was represented during the on-ice ceremony by his children. He died in 2024 at 52.

"It's very difficult, and especially with Chris passing at such a young age," Lemieux said. "We have to count our blessings - be grateful for the days that we have and enjoy and appreciate those times when we get together. "25 minutes ago





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