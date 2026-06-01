Classic Western 'True Grit' Returns to Streaming on Paramount+

The iconic 1969 Western film 'True Grit,' starring John Wayne in his Oscar-winning role as Rooster Cogburn, is set to stream on Paramount+ this June. Directed by Henry Hathaway and based on Charles Portis's novel, the film follows a determined young woman, Mattie Ross, who hires the tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father's killer. Alongside a Texas Ranger, they form an unlikely trio navigating dangerous territory. The movie, celebrated for its impact on the Western genre and its star's legendary performance, will be available for both nostalgic fans and new audiences to enjoy.

There were a lot of Western s made in the 1950s and 1960s, but this one in particular holds a very special place in the history of the genre.

This smashed box office expectations, earned an Oscar at long last for its legendary star, and is probably on the Mount Rushmore of horseback movies. Now, it's streaming once again, so saddle up. True Grit is moseying onto Paramount+ in June, bringing the legendary 1969 Western back for viewers who want to revisit the adventures of the iconic Rooster Cogburn.

Directed by Henry Hathaway, the film is based on Charles Portis' 1968 novel of the same name and remains one of the most recognizable Westerns of its era. The cast includes John Wayne (The Searchers) as Rooster Cogburn, Kim Darby (Better Off Dead) as Mattie Ross, Glen Campbell (Norwood) as La Boeuf, Robert Duvall (The Godfather) as Ned Pepper, Dennis Hopper (Easy Rider) as Moon, Jeremy Slate (The Born Losers) as Emmett Quincy, and Strother Martin (Cool Hand Luke) as Colonel Stonehill.

The story follows Mattie Ross, a young woman that won't take no for an answer who hires aging U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn to help track down the man who murdered her father. Along the way, they are joined by Texas Ranger La Boeuf, creating a strange, prickly trio as they head into dangerous territory in pursuit of justice.

The film's release in 1969 was a major cultural moment, especially for John Wayne, whose portrayal of the grizzled, one-eyed marshal earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. This accolade was particularly significant as it recognized a career defined by rugged individualism and classic Hollywood heroism. The movie itself was a commercial triumph, resonating with audiences for its compelling narrative, memorable characters, and vivid depiction of frontier life.

Its influence endures, often cited as a high point of the Western genre and a benchmark for later films that explore themes of vengeance, perseverance, and moral complexity. With its availability on Paramount+, a new generation can experience the film's enduring appeal. The platform's streaming service offers a convenient way to explore cinematic history, and 'True Grit' stands out as a must-watch for anyone interested in American film heritage.

Its legacy is further cemented by its inclusion in various 'greatest film' lists and its continued relevance in discussions about Westerns. Beyond the original, the story has also been reimagined in 2010 by the Coen brothers, starring Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, and Matt Damon, which introduced the tale to modern audiences and earned numerous award nominations.

However, the 1969 version remains the definitive rendition for many, anchored by Wayne's iconic performance. In summary, 'True Grit' is more than just a Western; it is a cultural touchstone that exemplifies the genre's golden era. Its return to streaming ensures that its legacy will continue, offering both a nostalgic journey for longtime fans and an educational experience for those discovering it for the first time.

The film's themes of resilience, justice, and the human spirit are timeless, making it a enduring piece of cinema that deserves to be revisited time and again





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True Grit John Wayne Western Paramount+ Oscar Rooster Cogburn Mattie Ross Henry Hathaway Charles Portis Classic Film

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