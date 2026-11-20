Pre-streaming sci-fi TV classics such as The Prisoner, Fringe, Stargate SG-1, Cowboy Bebop and Babylon 5 still shape the genre today.

Classic science fiction television still holds its own against the best shows of the streaming age. As streaming has changed the way television is produced and watched over the past two decades, small-screen science fiction has evolved in many ways, leaving the days of classic sci-fi TV behind. Still, a number of older series remain unbeatable, and a recent list from Collider highlights several of them.

For that list, any show that began before the advent of streaming in the 2010s, and which never became a streaming show, was treated as a potential classic. That rule excludes titles such as Black Mirror and Futurama. Age alone, however, was not enough. A true sci-fi classic needed a great impact and influence on the genre, strong enough to make it a must-see for viewers.

Also read New ‘The Prisoner’ Series in the Works as Amazon Picks Up Rights (Exclusive)

How Early Sci-Fi Shows Shaped the Genre

Older science fiction series earned their status through originality and lasting influence rather than through age alone. The list ranks several shows from the late 1990s and 1990s, including The Prisoner, Fringe, Stargate SG-1, Cowboy Bebop and Babylon 5. Each of them changed what audiences expected from science fiction on television.

The Prisoner aired from 1967 to 1968 and is described as a near-perfect sci-fi show that many viewers have forgotten. It is praised for its psychological depth, surreal style and avant-garde sensibilities. The series was called absolutely revolutionary for its time, pioneering auteur-driven television decades before that approach became the norm.

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Creators Behind The Prisoner and Fringe

Patrick McGoohan and George Markstein came up with the idea for The Prisoner while working on the spy series Danger Man. It remains widely disputed whether McGoohan is the show's primary creator or whether the pair share true co-creator status. The series is described as both a deep countercultural allegory and one of the most entertaining sci-fi spy shows ever made.

J. J. Abrams, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman came up with the idea for Fringe after a brainstorming session at a Comic-Con, while they were working on 2009's Star Trek. Fringe aired from 2008 to 2013. It began as an episodic procedural inspired by The X-Files and The Twilight Zone, but it soon became far more serialized and creative.

Fringe used the constraints of network television to its advantage, according to the list. Mysteries that seemed to be standalone episodes laid the foundations for a richer, more engaging multiverse. The show avoided becoming a monster-of-the-week procedural that might have faded after a couple of seasons.

Stargate SG-1 and Cowboy Bebop Enduring Appeal

Stargate SG-1 ran from 1997 to 2007 and is presented as the best installment in the Stargate franchise. The franchise began with Roland Emmerich's 1994 film Stargate. Spanning over 200 episodes, the series turned the film's high-concept premise into a sprawling, timeless saga.

Stargate SG-1 is praised for a phenomenal cast, deeply engaging characters and a blend of high-stakes drama and self-aware humor. The series ran for 10 years, and the list credits its wide accessibility as a key reason for its longevity. It still holds up nearly two decades after its conclusion.

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Cowboy Bebop, which aired from 1998 to 1999, is widely considered one of the biggest landmarks in the history of anime television. It changed how global audiences and creators viewed Japanese animation. The show is described as a space Western with neo-noir tinges that remains stylish today.

Cowboy Bebop is also regarded as one of the best gateway series for viewers who have never watched anime before. The list points to its direction, writing, music and voice acting as some of the best the medium has produced.

Babylon 5 and Serialized Storytelling on Television

Babylon 5 aired from 1993 to 1998 and is listed as one of the most noteworthy and influential classic sci-fi shows. The space opera was unprecedented for American network television at the time. It was written as a kind of novel for television, with each season designed as a new chapter in one continuing story.

Television had featured serialization before, but the list argues that sci-fi television had never seen serialization on this scale. Babylon 5 showed how a long, connected narrative could work on the small screen. That approach still influences how science fiction series are structured today.