Embrace a simple but bold refresh on the timeless look

Amid passing beauty trends, some looks are considered classics. Take simple red manicures: whether kept vintage-inspired with rich, expensive-looking shades or modernized with simple shaping and high-shine finishes, the color has long symbolized sophistication.

That's perhaps why celebrities keep returning to it season after season, with Selena Gomez recently making a case for its appeal in New York City, wearing a glossy cherry-red manicure that felt both effortlessly timeless and modern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A clean red manicure is timeless because it’s powerful, but understated at the same time,” says the nail artistThough red nails never seem to go out of fashion, White explains that with brighter days ahead, the current mani minimalism movement could now make way for more lively colors. “After so much quiet and neutral beauty, people are craving a bit of personality again.