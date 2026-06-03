Classic Godzilla Villains Coming Back to Life in Future Films

The article discusses the possibility of the return of various popular and iconic Godzilla villains in future films, including Hedorah, Jet Jaguar, Destroyah, Biollante, and Space Godzilla, with Space Godzilla being seen as the most likely to make a comeback based on its appearance in a possible future installment of the MonsterVerse

has been conquering the world across multiple fronts in recent years. In 2026 alone, Apple TV brought back the MonsterVerse in North America thanks to the second season of.

Later this year, Toho is bringing back the Academy Award-winning interpretation of the lizard king with the arrival of. With many future projects confirmed for Godzilla’s future, there are some classic villains that we are hoping to see make a resurgence to throw a monkey wrench into the lizard king’s reign.

Arguably, Hedorah is the creepiest kaiju to ever tangle with the King of the Monsters, and it has been surprisingly absent for decades since first hitting the scene in the 1970s. For those who might not be familiar with Hedorah, the beast first appeared inin 1971 as an alien finding its way to Earth.

On top of being a worthy foe to the lizard king, Hedorah’s love of pollution was a severe threat to mankind, often transforming from a more humanoid form to a floating saucer that would such out the life of those unfortunate enough to encounter it. Whether it be via Toho’s Godzilla World in the future or to be remade in the MonsterVerse, Hedorah is a giant kaiju that deserves a return, especially since he has been gone from the silver screen for decades.

Jet Jaguar isn’t your typical “villain” in Godzilla’s rogues gallery, though he is often at odds with the King of the Monsters. First making landfall in 1973’sin 1973, the giant robot was built by brilliant scientists as a way to fight against all threats against humanity, whether they be terrestrial or extraterrestrial. Jaguar has routinely appeared in various Godzilla-related material, often returning to anime series, video games, and more.

He has, unfortunately, been absent from the latest live-action interpretations of the character. Ironically enough,showrunner Matt Fraction has been dying to see the kaiju-fighting robot included in the MonsterVerse, so never say never on this one. Destroyah was quite the villain for Godzilla to take on, not just thanks to its wild power level, but thanks to its eye-popping origin.

First appearing in 1995’smovie, the winged beast was actually created thanks to the original device that was used to kill the King of the Monsters in his first film. Spawned from the device known as the “Oxygen Destroyer,” the giant monster was constantly evolving, making for quite the terrifying beast amongst ‘Zilla’s ever-expanding roster of villains.

It has been decades since we saw Destroyah destroy, and the monster’s return in either the East or the West would be welcome as a major threat to Godzilla. What happens when you mix Godzilla’s DNA with planets? You get Biollante.

First appearing in 1989’s, the twisted kaiju is disturbing enough to simply look at, let alone actually see it tangle with the King of the Monsters. Acting as something of a dark doppelanger to the lizard king, it’s been far too long since we last saw Biollante in action, as many had theorized that it might arrive insecond season. Unfortunately, Biollante did not appear, with Titan X taking the crown as the biggest villain of this MonsterVerse season.

Here’s hoping that we’ll one day be able to see Biollante return after spending decades outside of the limelight. Of the five kaiju that have been featured in this article, Space Godzilla has the best chance of making a comeback. Earlier this year, it was discovered thathad seemingly been attributed by the Writers’ Guild of America to include the extraterrestrial doppelganger.

First appearing in 1994’s, the twisted kaiju was born thanks to Godzilla’s cells being launched into outer space. When the next cinematic chapter of the MonsterVerse arrives in 2027, we might be able to see a brand new take on this kaiju who puts Mechagodzilla to shame when it comes to the power department as a Godzilla twin.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Godzilla Monsters Returning Future Films Space Godzilla

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 MCU Villains Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked by How Easy It Would BeHomelander is the most powerful supe in The Boys universe, but there are several MCU villains who could beat him in a fight.

Read more »

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Promotional Art Reveals Key Heroes and VillainsMarvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday has released new promotional art, offering a fresh look at key heroes and villains set to collide in the upcoming crossover event. The artwork features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom alongside Captain America, Cyclops, Thor, The Thing, and Yelena Belova, hinting at a clash between the three superhero teams in the film.

Read more »

Turion Space Raises $75M Series B to Accelerate U.S. Space SuperiorityDiscover how Turion Space's $75M Series B funding will scale its spacecraft production and boost U.S. space domain awareness. Read the full story here!

Read more »

Seraphim Space Trust Posts Record Quarterly Gains Amid Growing Space Industry MomentumThe world's first listed space technology trust, Seraphim Space, reported a 30.7% increase in portfolio value to £433.3 million for Q1 2024, fueled by strong performance across holdings and heightened market interest in space ventures. With shares up over 50% this year, the trust highlighted gains from ICEYE, Xona Space Systems, Tomorrow.io, and HawkEye 360, while anticipating further growth driven by SpaceX's upcoming IPO and rising government spending on space-based intelligence.

Read more »