Classic Films That Define Timeless Cinema

A look at iconic movies that have endured for decades, from Rocky to Schindler's List, and why they remain essential viewing.

Classic films are pictures from a wide variety of genres that have stood the test of time, flaws and all. They separate themselves from the pack and become testaments to the power and allure of cinema itself.

One such film is Rocky, the 1976 underdog story that launched a franchise. Rocky Balboa is a working-class bum in Philadelphia when he is selected to fight the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed.

Rocky does not stand a chance against the champion, but if he trains harder than he has ever trained before, maybe he can show Apollo and the world that he is no quitter, and he can go toe-to-toe with the best at least for a few rounds. The film remains fresh and hard-hitting 50 years later. Another classic is Out of Africa, based on Karen Blixen's autobiographical book.

It tells the story of a Danish woman who moves to Africa and becomes enamored with its people and customs. A complication appears in the form of Denys Finch Hatton, a big-game hunter who stirs Karen's practical heart. They begin a love affair, but as the world plunges into a devastating war, can their love survive being torn apart by forces they cannot control? The film is gorgeous to look at, though sometimes slow.

The relationship between Streep and Redford's characters is straight out of a romance novel, making the fantasy better than reality. Pretty Woman is a rom-com classic that involves sex work, drugs, hostile corporate takeovers, and opera. It should not work at all, but it is just about perfect due to its breezy direction by Garry Marshall, a sweet script by J.F.

Lawton, and charismatic performances by Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, and Hector Elizondo as a hotel manager who cares more about his clients than he should. The story follows Vivian, a newbie streetwalker who meets wealthy corporate raider Edward Lewis. They strike a deal: she will be his beck and call girl for a week, and he will pay her $3,000 with no strings attached. Their purely sexual relationship turns into something more personal, forcing them both to reconsider their lives.

Schindler's List is one of the rare modern movies that can be called a flawless masterpiece. It tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who hires hundreds of Jewish laborers to work in his enamelware factory, saving them from concentration camps. As the Nazis step up their efforts to slaughter Jews, Schindler risks his fortune and life to protect his workers.

The film's striking black-and-white cinematography and haunting score evoke a time of one of humanity's worst acts. Ralph Fiennes as SS lieutenant Amon Goeth conveys pure evil. The ending, depicting survivors thanking Schindler, is one of the most moving in cinema history. Fried Green Tomatoes is a charming drama about Southern women and their close bond in the 1930s.

Based on the novel by Fannie Flagg, the story spans decades and includes a surprise twist. The core four performances are pitch-perfect, avoiding cliches and instead being inspirational and moving. The film pulls you in with its warmth and heart, leaving you hungry for Southern cooking.

Finally, Ghostbusters offers a comedic take on supernatural forces. When a demon from another dimension inhabits a refrigerator, the Ghostbusters must open otherworldly portals to stop chaos in New York. Though mentioned briefly, it is a classic that blends humor and horror. These films, from different eras and genres, have endured because they tap into universal themes of love, struggle, and hope. They remind us why cinema remains a powerful medium for storytelling





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