A classic burger chain has dropped a value menu that fans are heralding as a true triumph in an era of inflation.

A classic burger chain has dropped a value menu that fans are heralding as a true triumph in an era of inflation.has risen exponentially as customers have cried out that what was once an affordable convenience now amounts to seed oil-soaked extortion.

“Checkers always hits for me and is super consistent and frankly very fairly priced given what the competition is charging these days,” attested one commenter. Now there’s one more reason to wave the checkered flag: the release of the Cha-Ching Menu featuring a roster of entrees and sides priced at under $2 apiece.

Also read Billboard Hot 100 Rankings Dated Nov. 14 Feature JENNIE and Jackson

“We know our guests are looking for ways to make their dollars go further, especially during the holidays, but they still want food that’s bold, satisfying, and worth every bite,” said Chris Tebben, chief executive officer of Checkers & Rally’s, in a“Our new Under $2 Cha-Ching Menu delivers exactly that, with real choices at prices that make it easy to say yes to what you’re craving. ” Crave and satiate on my dudes as the value menu features seven fan favorites, including the All American Cheeseburger, Grilled Hot Dog, Smokehouse Cheddar Burger, Chicken Bites, Famous Seasoned Fries, Cinnamon Apple Pie, and a Value Drink.

The Rally’s rollout comes amid news that McDonald’s is introducing low-cost value meals across the U.S. in response to declining customer traffic and low third-quarter sales.the $18.99 price of a McCrispy combo meal at some McDonald’s locations. McDonald’s U.S. menu prices rose an average of 40% between 2019 and 2024. In May 2026, the chain drew criticism after updating its rewards program to increase the points required for free items.

Advertisement

Founded in 1986, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants operates more than 700 locations across the Eastern, Midwestern, Southeastern, and Western United States. Last month, Checkers and Rally’s franchisee Global Midsouth Holding Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after receiving a foreclosure notice on its Jackson, Tennessee, restaurant. In July, Checkers Drive-In franchisee C.S.

Holdings of Tampa LLC, which operates two locations in Tampa, Florida, also filed for Because Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. licenses its brand to independent owner-operators, the corporate franchisor is unaffected by the bankruptcy filing. The Rally's rollout comes amid news that McDonald’s is introducing low-cost value meals across the U.S. in response to declining customer traffic and low third-quarter sales.