Paul Scholes and Phil Neville's Salford City docuseries highlights the stark contrast between Premier League fame and Northern Premier League struggles. The film exposes the unexpected spotlight on co-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley during their third promotion run.

Paul Scholes and Phil Neville assumed temporary managerial duties at Salford City for a single afternoon, creating a striking visual contrast between global football stardom and the gritty reality of Northern Premier League Division One North. The fixture took place in harsh January cold, drawing only a few hundred dedicated supporters to the modest venue. This brief appearance served as the catalyst for a broader narrative explored in a primetime BBC One docuseries, which shifted focus from the Manchester United legends to the intense personalities of the club's actual leadership.

Salford City Management Faces Unexpected Spotlight

The core of the documentary centers on co-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, a duo from nearby Ramsbottom United who had guided the club through three non-League promotions since 2015. Upon entering the portacabin-style dressing room at full time, the managers were immediately confronted by bright camera lights and professional crew members. Johnson recalled the shock of discovering a documentary crew present without prior notification or briefing, stating that nobody explained how the production would operate. The sudden exposure thrust the pair into a high-pressure environment where they had to navigate the filming process with no preparation or training.

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Documentary Impact on Club Leadership and Culture

Such high-profile sports documentaries have become a standard tool for elite broadcasting, with platforms like Amazon and Netflix investing heavily in team narratives. While Salford City is the smallest club to feature in this genre, the format has been extensively used to document major successes, such as Manchester City's 2018 title-winning campaign and the conclusion of Pep Guardiola's tenure. These productions often capture the psychological weight placed on managers, who must perform under the watchful eyes of executives motivated by revenue potential rather than sporting merit alone.

Managerial Resistance and Privacy Concerns

Not all managers welcome such intrusive coverage, with many expressing discomfort with the presence of camera crews. Simon Grayson, during his time at Sunderland, described the experience as relentless, noting that he could never truly be himself when part one of the Netflix drama concluded with relegation from the Championship in the 2017-18 season. David Moyes previously rejected similar requests at Sunderland, while current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim declined access in 2025. Grayson emphasized the need to limit filming locations and protect the inner sanctum of the dressing room, citing player apprehension and feelings of intrusion.

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Evolution of Filming Protocols in Top Football

In contrast to the resistance faced by lower-league and struggling Premier League managers, success often leads to greater cooperation with film crews. Pep Guardiola initially insisted that filming not resemble a circus, resulting in limited dressing room footage during Amazon's 2018 series. However, over a twelve-month period, Manchester City embedded their own production staff, allowing cameras to integrate into daily routines. The crew eventually assisted with kit duties, filmed slow-motion injury recovery clips, and helped prepare pre-match speeches, transforming the documentary team into an extension of the backroom staff.

Current Challenges for Manchester United Management

Meanwhile, Manchester United faces its worst start to a season since the 1980s, marked by public rows, the sacking of Michael Carrick, and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. The presence of camera crews during these turbulent times highlights the additional stress placed on managers as internal infighting spills into the public domain. Simon Grayson noted that even when players are uncomfortable, the cameras remain a constant presence, forcing leaders to balance tactical decisions with the demands of television production. The streaming services emerge as the primary beneficiaries of these narratives, capturing the raw emotions of clubs in both triumph and crisis.