Four Seattle residents have filed a claim with the City of Seattle alleging they were repeatedly charged for extra garbage and yard waste they never put out.

Four Seattle residents have filed a claim with the City of Seattle alleging they were repeatedly charged for extra garbage and yard waste they never put out.

Attorney Andrew Ackley told KOMO the extra charges come from reports by the city’s waste contractors, Recology and Waste Management. He said his clients were charged hundreds of dollars over several years, often in $7.50 or $14 increments.

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“The way to solve a systemic problem is not to put the burden on every single consumer to dispute every seven or $14 charge,” Ackley said. The report said SPU planned to analyze whether there were racial or other disparities in how those charges were assessed. Auditors found SPU did not review whether extra charges on commercial bills were appropriate or examine contractors’ extra waste reports.

SPU said it disagreed with the recommendation to monitor those charges, citing cost and staffing, and planned to keep relying on commercial customers to flag them. Council President Joy Hollingsworth, who chairs the City Council committee overseeing SPU, referred questions to the utility. The Kent Police Department is investigating after a barrage of gunfire lit up a quiet Kent neighborhood over the weekend.

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The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3. The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol.