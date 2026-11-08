Class 6A Texas high school football playoff matchups are here

Find the 2026 Class 6A Texas high school football bi-district schedule with sites and start times. Scores will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Below are the Class 6A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the Texas high school football playoffs, compiled by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, and distributed by The Associated Press.

To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

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EP Pebble Hills vs Midland Lee , 8:00 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s SAC 2 StadiumLewisville vs Prosper , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Goldsmith StadiumOdessa Permian vs EP Eastlake , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Odessa’s Ratliff StadiumAllen vs Lewisville Hebron , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Allen’s Eagle StadiumSachse vs Rockwall-Heath , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Homer B. Johnson StadiumThe Woodlands vs Aldine Nimitz , 7:00 p.m. at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank StadiumRockwall vs Wylie , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders StadiumAldine Davis vs Conroe Grand Oaks , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Thorne StadiumRegion III Galena Park North Shore vs Deer Park , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Houston’s Galena Park ISD StadiumHouston Strake Jesuit vs Katy Jordan , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Clay Stadium Cypress Bridgeland vs Austin Vandegrift , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU StadiumHouston Lamar vs Pearland Dawson , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar StadiumHutto vs Cypress Ranch , 7:00 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tigerland StadiumCibolo Steele vs SA Reagan , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff StadiumWeslaco vs Los Fresnos , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Weslaco’s Lackey StadiumSA Johnson vs SA East Central , 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium Laredo United vs SA Harlan , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s at Laredo’s United ISD Student Activity CenterClass 6A Division IIEP Eastwood vs San Angelo Central , 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Trooper StadiumDenton Guyer vs Prosper Rock Hill , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins StadiumMidland vs EP Franklin , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband StadiumProsper Walnut Grove vs Denton Braswell , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health StadiumWylie East vs North Forney , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wylie’s Wylie ISD StadiumThe Woodlands College Park vs Spring Dekaney , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank StadiumLongview vs Rowlett , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo StadiumSpring Westfield vs Willis , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford StadiumSheldon King vs League City Clear Springs , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther StadiumFort Bend Ridge Point vs Katy Taylor , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Missouri City’s Hall StadiumBarbers Hill vs Humble Atascocita , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle StadiumKaty Tompkins vs Fort Bend Hightower , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy StadiumAustin Westlake vs Buda Hays , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Austin’s Chaparral StadiumSA Northside Sotomayor vs Eagle Pass , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium Edinburg Vela vs Brownsville Veterans Memorial , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium Dripping Springs vs Round Rock Cedar Ridge , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium SA Northside Brandeis vs Converse Judson , 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium Laredo Alexander vs SA Northside Warren , 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Laredo’s United ISD Student Activity Center