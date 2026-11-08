Class 4A Texas high school football playoff matchups are here

Find the 2026 Class 4A Texas high school football bi-district schedule with sites and start times. Scores will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Below are the Class 4A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the Texas high school football playoffs, compiled by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, and distributed by The Associated Press.

To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

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EP Andress vs Dumas , 6:00 p.m. Friday at Denver City’s Mustang StadiumCanyon Randall vs EP Austin , 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Kermit’s Yellowjacket StadiumMidland Greenwood vs Springtown , 6:00 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium Canyon West Plains vs EP Ysleta , 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Midland’s Astound Broadband StadiumEP Riverside vs Canyon , 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Andrews’ Mustang BowlLongview Pine Tree vs Caddo Mills , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate StadiumParis vs Kilgore , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat StadiumDallas Kimball vs Benbrook , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Loos StadiumFW Eastern Hills vs Wilmer-Hutchins , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irving’s Ellis StadiumLittle Cypress-Mauriceville vs Houston Austin, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beaumont’s Doggett Family StadiumStafford vs Bridge City , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Deer Park’s Abshier StadiumBay City vs Lampasas , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium Fort Bend Willowridge vs Huffman-Hargrave , 7:00 p.m. Friday Channelview’s Maddry Memorial StadiumVidor vs Houston Sterling , TBDCanyon Lake vs Pleasanton , 7:00 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Creek View Cougar Stadium Edcouch-Elsa vs Port Lavaca Calhoun , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Robstown’s Cotton Picker StadiumCC Miller vs Zapata , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Kingsville’s Javelina StadiumFloresville vs Fredericksburg , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin Billie StadiumKerrville Tivy vs La Vernia , 7:00 p.m. Friday at La Vernia’s Bear StadiumEP Irvin vs Pecos , 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Irvin Memorial StadiumSeminole vs EP Bowie , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Seminole’s Wigwam StadiumLubbock-Cooper Liberty vs Burkburnett , 6:00 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat StadiumBrock vs Perryton , 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey FieldGlen Rose vs Ponder , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD StadiumVan Alstyne vs Venus , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium Farmersville vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Farmersville’s Farmer StadiumKrum vs Kemp , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD StadiumHillsboro vs Sanger , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Aledo’s Buchanan StadiumLa Marque vs Houston North Forest , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial StadiumHouston Wheatley vs Hitchcock , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial StadiumSilsbee vs Madisonville , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin StadiumAthens vs Hamshire-Fannett , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green StadiumWaco La Vega vs Manor New Tech , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Killeen’s Buckley StadiumWimberley vs Salado , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Park’s Gupton StadiumCuero vs Ingleside , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial StadiumRockport-Fulton vs Gonzales , 7:00pm Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium