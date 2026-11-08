Class 3A Texas high school football playoff matchups are here

Find the 2026 Class 3A Texas high school football bi-district schedule with sites and start times. Scores will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Below are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the Texas high school football playoffs, compiled by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, and distributed by The Associated Press.

To see other classes, use the links below or at the bottom of the page.

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Shallowater vs Odessa Compass , 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Snyder’s Teaff Tiger StadiumClyde vs Denver City , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring’s Memorial StadiumWall vs Bowie , 6:00 p.m. Friday at Cisco’s Chesley StadiumParadise vs Llano , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Dublin’s Cervetto StadiumGunter vs Groesbeck , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs Commerce , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker FieldWinnsboro vs Tatum , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Mineola’s Meredith Memorial StadiumMexia vs Pilot Point , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD StadiumWhitesboro vs Grandview , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior BowlLorena vs Sweeny , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Mustang StadiumEdna vs Cameron Yoe , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Luling’s Eagle FieldAnahuac vs Palestine Westwood , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville’s Mustang StadiumFairfield vs East Chambers , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates StadiumYoakum vs Carrizo Springs , 7:00 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson StadiumDevine vs Universal City Randolph , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Devine’s Warhorse StadiumSinton vs Lyford , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Sinton’s Pirate StadiumSan Diego vs Mathis , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Odem’s Owl StadiumCanadian vs Muleshoe , 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank StadiumIdalou vs Dimmitt , 6:00 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo StadiumStanton vs Henrietta , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Teaff Tiger StadiumJacksboro vs San Angelo Grape Creek , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood StadiumMillsap vs Cedar Hill TLC , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth’s Knight StadiumMaypearl vs Clifton , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Godley’s Wildcat StadiumBells vs Lone Oak , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough StadiumGrand Saline vs Leonard , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenville’s Ford StadiumHooks vs Arp , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat StadiumJefferson vs Redwater , 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbitt StadiumNewton vs Elkhart , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Timpson’s Eakin StadiumMildred vs Woodville , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Rusk’s Eagle StadiumThrall vs Wallis Brazos , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Smithville’s Tiger StadiumEast Bernard vs Anderson-Shiro , 7:00 p.m. Friday at Hempstead’s Bobcat StadiumPoth vs Santa Rosa , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Alice’s Memorial StadiumGeorge West vs Nixon-Smiley , 7:30 p.m. Friday at George West’s Longhorn Stadium