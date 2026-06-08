Clashes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir kill 7 ahead of planned protest over refugee seats

Authorities say clashes between supporters of an outlawed group and security forces in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have killed at least seven people, including four security personnel, a day before a planned protest over political rights and legislative representation.

Israel says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefire6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker? Finicky zipper?

Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker? Finicky zipper?

Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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General News Kashmir Protests And Demonstrations South Asia Courts World News Law Enforcement Political Violence Politics Political And Civil Unrest World News

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