Clashes Erupt Outside New Jersey ICE Detention Center Amid Protests Over Conditions

Anti-ICE protesters and police clashed again outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, despite Governor Mikie Sherrill's call for peaceful demonstrations. Law enforcement used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds that breached fences and ignored orders. The protests stem from detainee reports of inhumane conditions, which the Trump administration disputes. The governor aims to prevent ICE from expanding operations while prioritizing public safety.

Friday night at Delaney Hall detention center in New Jersey, the situation outside the facility escalated into chaos once more as anti-ICE protesters clashed with law enforcement.

Despite Governor Mikie Sherrill's efforts to designate a specific protest zone aimed at keeping demonstrations peaceful, crowds ignored police orders to disperse. Officers, including state police in full riot gear and on horseback, responded with tear gas and pepper spray to control the unruly mob. Video footage captured the tense confrontation showing demonstrators breaching an orange protective fence, dragging barriers aside, and trespassing onto the property.

The confrontation continued late into the night with protesters chanting and resisting attempts to clear the area. Governor Sherrill stated that she would not provide ICE any excuse to expand its operations in the state, emphasizing that public safety remains the top priority and that the situation requires de escalation. The protests first erupted over Memorial Day weekend after detainees reported inhumane conditions inside the facility, such as extreme overcrowding, poor food quality, and limited access to hot water.

The Trump administration has defended the facility, claiming that living conditions at Delaney Hall exceed those in many U.S. prisons. The repeated clashes underscore ongoing tensions between immigration enforcement authorities and community activists in New Jersey





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Delaney Hall ICE Detention Center New Jersey Protests Governor Mikie Sherrill Detainee Conditions

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