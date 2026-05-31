Clashes Erupt at Newark Immigration Detention Center as Curfew Imposed

Police used riot shields and horseback units to disperse anti-ICE protesters who set fire to barricades outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. The protests, sparked by a detainee hunger strike over conditions, led to a citywide curfew and a call for calm from state officials.

Police and anti-ICE protesters clashed outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark , New Jersey, on the night of May 30, 2026. Demonstrators set fire to barricades and confronted law enforcement, who responded with riot shields and mounted units to push back crowds.

The protests began earlier in the month after detainees launched a hunger strike over alleged poor living conditions at the 1,000-bed facility. New Jersey State Police took over from federal agents on Friday. Governor Mikie Sherrill described masked individuals attacking barriers, throwing projectiles, and setting tires on fire, endangering both protesters and police. She urged calm and focusing on advocacy for detainee conditions and the facility's closure.

The federal government announced the reopening of family visits at Delaney Hall starting Sunday. In response to the escalating tension, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. around the detention center until further notice





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Protest ICE Immigration Delaney Hall Newark Detention Center Curfew Police Clashes

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