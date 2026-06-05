Clashes at Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark as police scale back

ICE agents and protesters clashed once again at Delaney Hall in Newark. It happened after police scaled back their presence at the controversial migrant detention center.

ICE agents and protesters clashed once again at Delaney Hall in Newark. It happened after police scaled back their presence at the controversial migrant detention center.

Drone video from Newark police shows tense moments between law enforcement and protesters Wednesday night, with a lot of pushing and shoving between the two sides. At one point, protesters appear to try to move barricades. Police arrested two people, a man and a woman from out of state, and charged them with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and other offenses. Protesters have been outside for more than a week in support of detainees inside Delaney Hall.

They say detainees are living in poor conditions.

"Given the significant reduction in unrest, the city will begin scaling back its presence at Delaney Hall. After tonight, NPD will focus on traffic management and public safety, ensuring the protection of both protesters and motorists. We urge all protesters to remain peaceful so that attention remains focused on the urgent health and safety needs of detainees and the closing of Delaney Hall.

""They're going to regret that decision. Look, when I got up there, they weren't responding to 911 calls. ICE officers were being assaulted in the street. They called; they're overwhelmed.

Police officers didn't respond, state police didn't respond. The first thing I did, I met with the state police, I met with the mayor of that city, I met with the police department. I've had several conversations with the governor. I said the same thing I did in Minneapolis, you have to do your public safety job," Homan said on Fox News.

New Jersey prosecutors say an Essex County Prosecutor's Office sergeant stole the camera bag of a photojournalist who was injured during the protests this week. The officer faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office says no one is above the law. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover?

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