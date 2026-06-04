Clarkson's Farm loses its sparkle in new season

The latest season of Clarkson's Farm has failed to impress, with the show's slow pace and lack of inspiration becoming increasingly apparent. Jeremy Clarkson's antics, once the main draw of the show, have become more pitiful than hilarious, and the addition of new characters is not enough to revive the show's flagging energy.

Clarkson's Farm has lost its sparkle, with Jeremy Clarkson 's antics now more pitiful than hilarious. The show's new season sees Clarkson struggling to cope with the stresses of running a farm and a pub, but his excuses for being stressed are wearing thin.

Meanwhile, a visit to a nuclear fusion electricity generator in France, on The Future (BBC2), raises questions about the potential of this technology to solve global warming. However, the show's slow pace and lack of inspiration are starting to show, with even the most mundane tasks, such as building a bonfire, becoming tedious. The addition of new characters, including F1 driver Oscar Piastri, is a welcome change, but they are not enough to revive the show's flagging energy





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