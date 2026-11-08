Clarke County AL Sheriff’s Office makes arrests in operation targeting human trafficking of minors

The post says four suspects were arrested after allegedly arranging to pay for sexual services from someone they believed to be under 16 years old

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. -The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama posted on its Facebook page that four people have been arrested in an operation targeting human trafficking of minors.

Here is part of the post: FOUR ARRESTED IN OPERATION TARGETING HUMAN TRAFFICKING OF MINORS The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation targeting the human trafficking of minors in partnership with Covenant Rescue Group. The Jackson Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Citronelle Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted.

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During the operation, four suspects were arrested after allegedly arranging to pay for sexual services from someone they believed to be under 16 years old: Kevin Funes, 21, of Mobile, Alabama Aaron Casey Peel, 26, of Porterville, Mississippi James Wesley Havelin, 42, of Malcolm, Alabama Richard Eugene Smith, 54, of Mobile, Alabama All four are charged with Human Trafficking First Degree, Electronic Solicitation of Child, and Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act. Peel was also charged with Resisting Arrest.

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Three other individuals allegedly committed the offense of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Minor during the operation. Additional arrests are expected in the near future. The investigations involving each suspect remain ongoing, and additional charges may follow. The charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. See less