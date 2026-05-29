Clarity Act Risks Regulation Without Oversight, Brookings Fellow Says

As Congress weighs crypto legislation, Aaron Klein says the CFTC needs more resources, independence and coordination to oversee digital markets.

As Congress weighs crypto legislation, Aaron Klein says the CFTC needs more resources, independence and coordination to oversee digital markets. Klein argued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission faces a dramatically larger mandate as lawmakers consider expanding its authority over digital assets.

Klein recently joined Rebecca Rettig and Renato Mariotti on CoinDesk's The Policy Protocol. Klein said the CFTC was originally created to oversee commodity futures markets and was not built for the scale of responsibilities envisioned under current crypto legislation. He warned that giving the agency new powers without additional staff, funding and expertise could create the appearance of regulation without meaningful oversight.

The debate over the Clarity Act is increasingly becoming a debate over whether the CFTC can effectively police crypto markets. Klein said one lesson from the Dodd-Frank era is that assigning major responsibilities across multiple regulators can create delays and confusion. He argued that fragmented oversight risks repeating past regulatory failures if agencies lack the resources or will to enforce rules. Klein sharply criticized allegations that political influence is affecting financial regulation.

Referring to a New York Times report discussed during the interview, Klein said regulators should remain independent from political intervention. He argued that enforcement decisions should not be influenced by relationships with the White House or political figures. Klein sees a longer-term solution in closer coordination between U.S. market regulators. He said the U.S. is unusual in maintaining separate capital markets regulators through the SEC and CFTC.

Klein argued that eventually merging the agencies would make sense, though he expressed skepticism that Congress is prepared to pursue that path. In the meantime, he praised reports that SEC and CFTC staff may share office space, saying physical proximity can improve collaboration more than formal agreements. Klein said memorandums of understanding between agencies often fail to produce meaningful cooperation in practice.

AI Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has now established a stance on how regulated U.S. firms can engage in crypto perpetual futures contracts. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has given approval for bitcoin perpetual futures contracts on a regulated exchange run by Kalshi, marking a first for domestic U.S. perps.

At the same time, the agency also cleared a path for a Coinbase affiliate to connect its customers to options and perps...





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