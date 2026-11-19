French Hill says the CLARITY Act's lame-duck chances are 'not high.' Here's where the crypto market structure bill stands as Democrats take over Congress.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill said the CLARITY Act is unlikely to pass before the year ends, leaving the crypto market structure bill to a new Congress that Democrats will control.

Hill spoke Thursday at the Capitol Crypto Forum in Washington.

Also read Indonesian miners scramble for clarity as Prabowo seeks greater State share

“We never give up hope in a lame duck, but it is lame, and therefore the chances are not high,” the Arkansas Republican. He added that he plans to make market structure legislation his pitch in the next Congress, which begins in January.

“I regret that it was not something we could get done effectively in this Congress,” Hill said. He said 78 Democrats voted for the CLARITY Act in the House and that he expects that support to continue in the new Congress. Hill also called it encouraging that Rep. Maxine Waters, the committee’s top Democrat, circulated a memo to House Democrats naming digital asset market structure as a topic she intends to work on if she becomes chair.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Moreno, the lead sponsor of the CLARITY Act in the Senate,the same forum there is “no scenario” in which crypto legislation passes the chamber during the lame-duck session. Funding the government, the National Defense Authorization Act and the farm bill will take priority, according to The Hill, and the session is set to end in less than a month.the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15, voting 49-50 on a procedural motion that needed 60 votes.

All Democrats and four Republicans opposed it, CBS News reported. Sen. Thom Tillis entered a motion to reconsider, which keeps the option of another vote alive, but the bill dies when this Congress ends Jan. 3 unless the lame-duck session revives it. The House passed the legislation 294-134 in July 2025.

President Donald Trump urged lawmakers in August to send it to his desk, but Democrats objected that its ethics provisions did not go far enough to address his potential conflicts of interest in crypto, and regulators have since moved ahead on their own, including an SEC exemption for tokenized stocks. The industry is now scrambling to repair its relationship with Democrats, PoliticoThursday. The industry spent $55 million trying to defeat Sen.

-elect Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who won his seat back, and Democrats are set to retake both the House and Senate in January. Sen. Ruben Gallego, a crypto-friendly Arizona Democrat who spent months negotiating the Senate bill, gave Politico’s Jasper Goodman a blunt assessment of the industry’s political prospects.

Advertisement

“They’re f***ed,” Gallego said, according to a post from journalist Eleanor Terrett.that House Democrats are discussing turning Waters’ Crypto Investor and Consumer Bill of Rights into their own market structure bill. The proposal would give the SEC a bigger role and the CFTC a smaller one, and she cited three industry sources who have spoken with Democratic staffers. Republicans have called it a “messaging bill. ”the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin law, in July 2025, but market structure legislation never followed.

Hill said the SEC and CFTC cannot fill the gap with exemptive relief alone, because it does not give the market lasting legal certainty.

“When you pass GENIUS without CLARITY, it’s like passing and creating a cell phone, but you have no cell network,” Hill said. Wednesday that Sens. Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand, joined by four other senators, asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to extend a safe harbor to stablecoin issuers in states with rules in place before Jan. 18, 2028.