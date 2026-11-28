'Clarissa' directors Arie and Chuko Esiri discussed how a star-studded ensemble brought their Lagos-set 'Mrs. Dalloway' adaptation to life.

‘Clarissa’ Directing Duo on How Sophie Okonedo and Star-Studded Ensemble Brought Neon’s Lagos-Set ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ Adaptation to Life Jessy Moussallem’s ‘Faux Bijoux,’ Laila Abbas’ ‘America Is Behind the Door’ Take Top Prizes at Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops Jeff Goldblum Breaks Into ‘Wicked’ Song While Reflecting on His ‘Unexpectedly Enduring Career’ at Marrakech: ‘You Just Follow Your Curiosity and Your Heart’ ‘Paper Tiger’ Director James Gray Calls Out ‘Dumb, Ethically, Morally Bankrupt’ Festival Competitions and Jokes That He’s Giving Up on Cannes: ‘I’ve Learned My Lesson’, the breakout Nigerian directing duo whose star-studded, Lagos-set “Mrs. Dalloway” reinterpretation “Clarissa” wowed audiences at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

After premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the prestigious French fest, the film set off on a lengthy festival run that’s included stops at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. It arrives this week in Marrakech, where it plays in the Horizons strand, ahead of a U.S. theatrical release by Neon on Dec. 11.

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All the ‘GTA 6’ Movie and TV References: From ‘Jaws’ to ‘Die Hard,’ Rockstar Pays Tribute to Hollywood Classics A reimagining of Virginia Woolf’s classic novel, “Clarissa” follows a society woman as she prepares to host a party at her home in Lagos, where she’ll unexpectedly encounter once-intimate friends from her youth. Reviewing the film in Cannes,, radiant with melancholy, at the heart of its remarkably well-cast ensemble,” which includes David Oyelowo , India Amarteifio , Ayo Edebiri and Toheeb Jimoh .