The new Virginia Woolf adaptation Clarissa receives an R rating from the MPA due to violent and suicide-related content, marking a shift from previous lighter adaptations of the author's work.

The upcoming film adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel Mrs. Dalloway, titled Clarissa, has officially received an MPA rating ahead of its limited United States release. The Motion Picture Association assigned an R classification to the project, citing specific content requirements that distinguish this production from previous iterations of the author's literary legacy. This rating reflects the film's unflinching approach to the psychological intensity inherent in the source material.

Clarissa MPA Rating Breakdown

The MPA rated Clarissa R for some violent content including suicide-related material. This designation is significant because it signals that the filmmakers, directed by Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri, have chosen to prioritize the raw emotional reality of Woolf's narrative over sanitization. The rating ensures that audiences are aware of the mature themes explored within the 125-minute runtime, which includes depictions of trauma and the immediate aftermath of self-harm.

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Previous Woolf Adaptations Comparison

Historical context for Virginia Woolf adaptations reveals a trend of lighter ratings in the past. The 1993 film Orlando is rated PG-13, as is the 1997 adaptation of Mrs. Dalloway and the upcoming 2026 film Virginia Woolf's Night and Day. Notably, the 1966 classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is not an adaptation of her work at all, nor is the award-winning 2002 film The Hours, which features Woolf and Mrs. Dalloway as plot devices but does not directly adapt the text. Clarissa stands apart by adhering closely to the novel's darker, more complex emotional landscape.

Thematic Weight and Creative Approach

Trauma, suicide, and the psychological fallout of such events are central themes in the novel Mrs. Dalloway. These plot points carry substantial emotional weight and require a narrative approach that treats them with gravity rather than levity. By retaining the R rating, the production acknowledges that a sanitized version would fail to capture the essence of Woolf's writing. This decision aligns with the creators' intent to portray the character Clarissa with authenticity and depth, avoiding the historical tendency to soften her struggles.

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Early Critical Reception and Awards

Early critical response to Clarissa indicates strong approval from industry reviewers. At the time of reporting, the movie holds a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent from 27 critics. This high level of acclaim suggests that the R-rated approach has resonated with audiences and experts alike. The film is also generating momentum in the awards circuit, with early nominations anticipated for the Gotham Awards in four categories: Best Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance, and Breakthrough Performer.

Production Details and Release Timeline

The drama is scheduled for release on December 11, 2026, in the United States. The project is helmed by directors Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri, with Chuko Esiri also serving as the writer. Virginia Woolf remains a highly influential 20th-century English author known for novels such as Mrs. Dalloway, Orlando: A Biography, and Jacob's Room. Over her career, she penned nine novels and numerous essays. While previous adaptations like Orlando and Mrs. Dalloway have achieved cultural recognition, Clarissa aims to deliver a definitive and unvarnished interpretation of her most celebrated work.