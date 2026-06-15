Clarence Thomas’ view of the Declaration can help America recover its founding purpose

Justice Clarence Thomas has spent three decades arguing the Declaration of Independence remains America's foundational moral framework at 250.

My uncle Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr would have opposed profiting from hate Trump again says deal is close, then confirms a last-minute agreement with Iran, but details still secretOpen borders were insane, but politicians didn’t care.

Families like mine paid the priceTANVI RATNA: How Trump's multi-front pressure is shrinking Putin's operating spaceMIKE DAVIS: Congress must finally kill the hidden tax in your online shopping cartThe border is closed thanks to President Trump. In Virginia, that doesn’t matterDon’t look now, but President Trump may have saved Ukraine.

Just ask the RussiansWhy Trump keeps flipping on Iran: A president who sees the world as he wants it to beKayleigh McEnany: Capitalism isn't the big evil Bernie Sanders would have you believeGen Jack Keane: We have to remember always who we're dealing withScott Bessent vows Americans 'will be on the other side' of high energy prices soonAs America marks its 250th anniversary next month, the nation finds itself in a moment of deep civic uncertainty. Americans sense that something essential is slipping away — a shared understanding of who we are and what we stand for.

Our universities now debate whether equality is a universal truth or merely a product of its time. Public institutions hesitate to defend the natural‑rights philosophy that justified the American Revolution. Even the idea of a common national creed feels fragile. Yet amid this cultural confusion, one Supreme Court justice has spent more than three decades insisting that the Declaration of Independence still means exactly what it says — and that the country cannot survive without its moral framework.

, now the Court’s second‑longest‑serving member, has long argued that the Declaration is not ceremonial rhetoric. It is the republic’s foundational statement of political principle. That view may be unfashionable in elite institutions, but it is exactly how the Founders understood the document.called the Declaration"an expression of the American mind.

" Abraham Lincoln famously described it as the"apple of gold," with the Constitution serving as the"frame of silver" built to protect it. Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. likewise treated its claims as morally binding. The Founders did not design a pure democracy. They feared what Elbridge Gerry called"the excess of democracy" and intentionally built a constitutional republic to secure natural rights.

The Constitution was drafted to protect those rights more effectively than the Articles of Confederation had. It is a means, not an end. The ends — the political philosophy that gives the Constitution its purpose — are explicitly spelled out in the Declaration. Justice Thomas has been the Court’s most consistent practitioner of this originalist approach, especially in cases involving civil rights and equality.

He interprets constitutional guarantees such asIn a landmark 1995 government‑contracting case, Thomas warned that racial paternalism"is at war with the principle of inherent equality that underlies and infuses our Constitution," citing the Declaration’s equality clause as the controlling principle. For more than thirty years, he has maintained that the Constitution cannot be reconciled with policies that treat citizens unequally on the basis of race.

His monumental concurrence in the 2023 Harvard and UNC admissions cases reaffirmed that commitment and reshaped the current legal landscape. The Founders believed that natural rights precede government, that equality is a fact of human nature, and that the purpose of government is to secure these rights. Thomas has spent more than three decades reminding the country of those vital premises. His critics frequently accuse him of clinging to an outdated vision of America.

The opposite is true. His jurisprudence is forward‑looking precisely because it is anchored in the only principles that have ever allowed theThe upcoming anniversary is a rare opportunity to recover that understanding. A nation that firmly believes all men are created equal can be held to account when it falls short. A nation that abandons that belief has no standard left by which to judge itself.

The Declaration of Independence is not just the nation’s birth certificate. It is the statement of national purpose that has guided every major movement for American reform. As the United States reflects on 250 years of independence, it is worth noting that one justice has never lost sight of the principles that made the country possible.

If America wants to recover its sense of purpose at 250 years, it should start where Clarence Thomas has always stood: with the timeless truths of the Declaration of Independence. Scott Douglas Gerber is Declaration of Independence Scholar at the University of Mississippi and author of"First Principles: The Jurisprudence of Clarence Thomas" and"The Trafficker: A Novel. "





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