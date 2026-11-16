Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito dissented after the Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to a California law requiring implicit bias instruction in physician continuing education courses. Thomas warned the decision could let states compel speech from private citizens.

Justice Clarence Thomas warned Monday that the Supreme Court is leaving the door open for states to compel speech from private citizens by declining to take up a challenge to a California law.

The court rejected a petition from a California physician who argued the state was forcing her to make statements she disagreed with while teaching a mandatory course for doctors. Thomas was joined by Justice Samuel Alito in dissenting from the decision. They argued that allowing the law to stand could have implications reaching far beyond the medical field. The case stems from California's requirement that all licensed physicians complete 50 hours of state-approved continuing education courses every two years.

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California requires continuing medical education courses to include instruction on implicit bias. That instruction must be delivered either through examples of how it affects physicians' treatment decisions and health outcomes or through strategies for addressing how those biases may contribute to health care disparities. Dr. Azadeh Khatibi, who teaches a continuing education course in California, sued the state alongside the right-of-center nonprofit Do No Harm.

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She argued the requirement compels private instructors to convey a government-favored message in violation of the First Amendment. Her legal team wrote that she does not want to include discussion of implicit bias in her courses. They said it is not relevant to her topics and would eat away at the limited time she could use to discuss topics that are relevant. They also said Dr. Khatibi disagrees that implicit bias is the primary factor driving disparities in health care.

California countered that while instructors must include discussion of implicit bias in their courses, they are not required to personally endorse the theory and may openly disagree with it. In its brief defending the law, the state wrote that under the second option, instructors who do not believe implicit bias exists are free to say so.

California added that petitioners are also free to inform CME attendees that any discussion of implicit bias is included solely to comply with state requirements. The state further argued that states must be given broad authority to determine what doctors must do to retain their licenses. The Ninth Circuit ruled last year that continuing medical education courses constitute government speech because of California's extensive regulation of the medical profession.

Justices Dissent From Decision

That means the state's requirements are not subject to First Amendment free-speech scrutiny. Thomas disputed California's characterization of whether it was compelling instructors to take certain positions. He wrote that California's implicit-bias-training requirement leaves petitioners no choice but to discuss the topic in a way that affirms the state's view that implicit bias causes disparities in health outcomes.

Thomas wrote that when the government does not issue its own messages but instead requires private speakers to communicate the government's viewpoint, the First Amendment applies. He said a state cannot regulate its way out of First Amendment scrutiny. He added that the government-speech doctrine should not be wielded as a cover for censorship or a cloak for compelled speech.

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Thomas also argued that allowing California's law to go unchallenged could have implications for Americans working in many fields beyond medicine. He asked what of other professions whose members California licenses and regulates. He posed a hypothetical about the next statewide legal conference at which lectures are offered for continuing legal education. Could California require a keynote speaker to oppose racial preferences in law firm hiring, he asked.

Warnings Beyond Medical Field

Thomas wrote that applying the Ninth Circuit's logic, enough government regulation of the field would convert the private speaker's message in each of these hypotheticals into government speech unprotected by the First Amendment. He said that result does not follow from the court's precedents, and certainly does not follow from the Constitution. Justice Neil Gorsuch also dissented from the court's decision not to hear the case, though he did not sign on to Alito and Thomas' particular argument.

His rationale for wanting to grant certiorari is not publicly known. The Supreme Court's decision leaves the Ninth Circuit's ruling intact but does not settle whether California's requirement violates the First Amendment. A spokesperson for Do No Harm told Fox News Digital after publication that medical professionals should not be compelled by the government to participate in evidence-free implicit bias trainings.

The spokesperson said it is disappointing the Supreme Court declined to take up the case, but they remain encouraged that some justices acknowledged the importance of the First Amendment issues at stake. The spokesperson said those issues will undoubtedly continue to surface in courts across the country. They added that they will keep fighting for constitutionally protected free speech to ensure health care providers are never conscripted to deliver the government's message.