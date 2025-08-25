Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Faces OSHA Complaints over Unsafe Conditions

Following a FOIA request by CBS 21, serious allegations of unsafe conditions at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation have come to light, prompting an OSHA investigation. The complaints highlight concerns about hazardous leaks, a potential pest infestation, and a concerning lack of response from staff.

A complaint filed with OSHA on July 12 by an employee at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation has shed light on concerning conditions at the facility. The complaint, obtained by CBS 21 through a Freedom of Information Access (FOIA) request, detailed issues such as 'dangerously wet floors' and an alleged bug infestation.

The complaint alleged that a significant leak near the kitchen area caused hazardous conditions, leading to someone slipping and injuring themselves on the day the complaint was filed. The injured individual was reportedly absent from work for days following the incident. The complainant stated that the 'majority of the kitchen ceiling [has been] leaking and [has] been for at least a month,' but their concerns to staff were allegedly met with a dismissive response: 'deal with it or go home.' The complaint further detailed an apparent infestation of gnats and flies throughout the facility, exposing the entire staff.In response to these accusations, a representative from Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation explained to OSHA that the leak was due to heavy rainfall and that a trash can had been placed underneath to manage the excess water while a maintenance team worked on a solution. They assured OSHA that the leak had been mitigated, and the area outside the kitchen doors was now dry and free from hazards. Furthermore, Claremont stated that 'new non-skid runners' had been installed in both the hallway and in front of the kitchen doors to prevent further accidents. Regarding the pest control, Claremont confirmed an active program with an exterminator vendor, stating that they schedule additional visits as needed when pest problems arise. They assured OSHA that record-keeping of all pest control visits is meticulous, documenting the issue, its scope, treatment, and preventive measures. As a result of these responses, OSHA determined that all hazards had been rectified or no longer existed and closed the case on July 22. However, details regarding a separate OSHA complaint filed on August 12 have not been released to the public. CBS 21 reached out to Allaire Health Services, the company that owns Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation, on August 13 for comment on this new complaint but has not yet received a response





