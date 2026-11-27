Bedfordshire Police missed a chance to save Sarah Albone by misinterpreting Clare's Law disclosure rules, allowing Matthew Waddell to kill her. Key details on the systemic failure.

Senior coroner Emma Whitting has ruled that Bedfordshire Police failed to protect Sarah Albone by withholding her partner's violent criminal history, a decision directly contributing to her murder. The officer responsible for the disclosure inquiry misunderstood legal restrictions regarding data protection and spent convictions, leaving Ms Albone unaware of the lethal risks posed by Matthew Waddell. This critical error occurred despite a formal application under Clare's Law, which is designed to allow individuals to check for abusive histories in potential partners.

Clare's Law Disclosure Failure Mechanism

Bedfordshire Police erroneously believed that the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act and the Data Protection Act prevented them from sharing Waddell's past violent behavior with Ms Albone. The force failed to properly appreciate the serious risks Waddell posed, despite his documented history of violent conduct and coercive control. This misinterpretation of the law meant that the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, also known as Clare's Law, did not function as intended to warn Ms Albone of the danger.

Also read The very best books to give as gifts this Christmas – all chosen by Red's literary editor

Escalating Domestic Abuse and Police Response

Sarah Albone, 38, suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and Functional Neurological Disorder, making her a particularly vulnerable target for abuse. She and Matthew Waddell began their relationship in 2020, but she attempted to end it shortly after due to his controlling behavior. Although the relationship briefly resumed, Waddell continued to harass her, leading to her arrest in August 2022 after a neighbor reported him. Police arrested Ms Albone instead of Waddell, a decision that reinforced her belief that authorities would not assist her, thereby allowing Waddell to maintain greater control over her movements.

Systemic Failures and Inquest Findings

An inquest into the death of Sarah Albone in September revealed that police failures to recognize and respond to escalating domestic abuse materially contributed to her death. The coroner noted that officers failed to pursue charges for coercive behavior despite numerous reports and ignored a neighbor's warning in August 2022. Ms Albone had lost all confidence in the police to help her after they closed previous investigations without pressing charges. The coroner highlighted that by December 2021, when Ms Albone reported an assault, she clearly believed the police would not protect her from Waddell's obsession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brutal Murder and Cover-Up Scheme

Matthew Waddell subjected Sarah Albone to a frenzied and horrific attack at her home in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, before stuffing her body into a suitcase and placing it inside a wheelie bin. He was jailed for life with a minimum 32-year term in 2023 for the murder. Following the killing, Waddell executed a sophisticated cover-up by sending text messages from Ms Albone's phone to friends and family, claiming she was in a London hospital and did not wish to be seen. He also withdrew cash from her accounts and began selling her personal belongings online to throw off the scent of investigators.

Prevention of Future Deaths Report

The coroner has written a Prevention of Future Deaths report to Bedfordshire Police, the Home Office, and the Department of Health and Social Care. The report calls for immediate changes to prevent similar tragedies by ensuring law enforcement correctly applies Clare's Law disclosure rules. Emma Whitting stated there is a significant risk of future deaths unless these systemic failures are addressed. The body of Ms Albone was not discovered until February 2023, three months after she was last seen, highlighting the severity of the delayed response and initial lack of warning.