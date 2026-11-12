Clare Foges on Russell Brand Sentencing and Female Safety

Journalist Clare Foges argues that while Russell Brand's ten-and-a-half-year sentence affirms legal consent, practical safety advice for women remains essential despite backlash.

Journalist Clare Foges has ignited a fierce public debate by suggesting that young women need practical safety advice regarding sexual encounters, even as the legal system moves to hold perpetrators accountable. Her comments follow the sentencing of Russell Brand to ten-and-a-half years in prison at HMP Wandsworth for sexual assault. Foges acknowledges the verdict as a legal milestone but warns that relying solely on legal protections may create a dangerous false sense of security for women in real-world social situations.

Legal Clarity Versus Real World Risks

The court determined that Russell Brand engaged in anal rape by flipping his victim over, tearing off his condom, and forcing himself upon her while she was in immense pain. She was further traumatized by being told to clear up the mess left by the act. The Sexual Offences Act 2003 establishes that consent is an agreement made by choice, with freedom and capacity to make that choice. This means a woman can engage in consensual sex and then refuse any further acts, and her prior history does not constitute consent.

Also read Dannii Minogue Calls Russell Brand Vile Predator Years Before 2025 Sentencing

Foges points out that while the law is clear, the behavior of some men, particularly when drunk and aroused, may not respect these legal boundaries. She fears the high-profile nature of the Brand case may lead young women to believe that every potential sexual partner will automatically respect their right to withdraw consent at any time. This belief, she argues, could lead them into dangerous situations where a partner ignores a clear refusal.

The Role of Victim Blaming and Risk Minimization

Clare Foges explicitly states that the blame for Russell Brand's crimes lies solely with the perpetrator. She rejects any notion that victims are asking for assault, regardless of their prior behavior or clothing. However, she draws an analogy to fraud and theft prevention, arguing that society accepts the need to minimize risks by not giving out bank details or using security alarms. She applies this same logic to sexual safety, suggesting women should avoid situations that increase their vulnerability.

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Foges contends that most sex attacks are perpetrated by someone the victim knows. While it is impossible to eliminate all risk, she argues that women can minimize it by not engaging in sex acts with men they do not know well or going home with them. She emphasizes that this is not about victim shaming but about acknowledging that not all men will respect a no, especially those influenced by violent pornography or intoxication.

Backlash from Advocacy Groups and Police

The publication of these views triggered immediate backlash from feminist organizations and police campaigns that have previously faced criticism for similar messaging. The Everyday Sexism movement argued that focusing on victim behavior prevents society from placing blame where it belongs, which is on the perpetrator alone. They contend that such advice distracts from the core issue of male aggression and systemic violence against women.

Rape Crisis also criticized the suggestion, stating that those with the real power to prevent sexual assaults are the perpetrators who have sole responsibility for these terrible crimes. This perspective aligns with the withdrawal of certain police campaigns in recent years, such as the Sussex Police initiative from a decade ago. That campaign advised young women to stick together and not let friends leave with strangers, a message some labeled as beyond-the-pale victim shaming.

Personal Advice and Future Implications

Foges reveals that her advice to her own daughters will prioritize personal safety over abstract legal theories. She plans to instruct them to flirt, wear what they want, and have fun, but to never go home with a man they do not know well. She stresses that while keeping oneself safe is easier said than done, taking sensible measures is a necessary reality check. She notes that men known to victims can also be predators, but the goal is to take measurable steps to reduce danger rather than ignore the existence of risk.

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The debate highlights a significant tension between legal victories and practical safety strategies. While Russell Brand's ten-and-a-half-year sentence reinforces the importance of consent under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, Clare Foges argues that legal clarity does not always translate to behavioral change in intimate settings. The discussion continues to evolve as society grapples with how to protect women without inadvertently placing the burden of prevention on potential victims.